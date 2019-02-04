Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Linda Holliday & Daughters Celebrate Patriots Win

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have just won Super Bowl LIII. New England was able to hold off the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, bringing yet another championship back to Foxboro.

Belichick had the support of his family and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

Holliday Joined Belichick on Stage After the Game

Holliday was on-hand to watch the Pats take home the W. She brought along her twin daughters, Ashley and Kat, who often attend games with their mom. The three cheered on the team, on the edge of their seats until the very end.

After the game, Holliday joined Belichick on the field, standing by her man as he spoke to Jim Nantz after being presented with the Vince Lombardi trophy. Although she didn’t talk, Holliday looked overjoyed as she stood on the podium with Belichick’s daughter, Amanda, and his granddaughter, Blakely.

Holliday Rarely Misses a Patriots Game

Holliday has become a staple at Patriots games and rarely misses one throughout the season. She has attended the last three Super Bowls with Belichick and the team, seeing the Pats in both victory and defeat. Of course, this year, Holliday is celebrating a W.

Holliday’s daughters are also on the field taking in the incredible moments to be had. They have been uploading videos to their Instagram story (they have a joint account) surrounded by players, Patriots staff members, and confetti.

Holliday arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the week, and has been attending various events leading up to Sunday’s big game. Holliday has been keeping fans in the loop by uploading photos and videos to her Instagram story, but she’s been very quiet since kickoff. Earlier in the day, Holliday showed off some of her custom Patriots gear, including a blinged out top and some bracelets. Someone also made her a custom winter hat with a blinged out stamp of Nantucket, an island off of Massachusetts where she and Belichick have a home.

