Bill Belichick’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Head coach Bill Belichick is gearing up to guide his New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII.

He’s joined in his quest for yet another Super Bowl ring by his son, Stephen, who serves as the Patriots’ safeties coach. In all likelihood, they’ll also be joined by Belichick’s other son, Brian, who serves as a coaching assistant for the New England franchise.

Bill Belichick also has a daughter named Amanda. Amanda Belichick also has something in common with her father, having played lacrosse for Wesleyan; she currently serves as the women’s lacrosse coach at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. She’s sure to be cheering the Pats on as they play on football’s biggest stage.

1. He Was Previously Married to Debby Clarke Belichick

Bill Belichick and his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, met in high school. They tied the knot some time after graduation and eventually started a family. They had three children together over the years but ultimately decided to go their separate ways after 28 years.

According to the Boston Globe, Belichick’s divorce was quite messy, likely because of his rumored relationship with a woman named Sharon Shenocca.

“In court papers, [Shenocca’s husband] alleges that his wife has received thousands of dollars from Belichick that she has used to fund ‘an extravagant lifestyle,’ including membership in a health club, vacations, and a summer rental at the Jersey shore. She has responded that she and Belichick are just friends,” the Boston Globe reported at the time.

Clarke and Belichick eventually worked things out and although it’s unclear if he has any kind of relationship with his ex-wife today, he is very close to his three kids, all of whom are grown.

2. His Son Steve Is a Safeties Coach for the Patriots

Steve Belichick is the oldest son of Bill and Debby. After graduating from Rutgers, he followed in his dad’s footsteps. Steve has worked for the New England Patriots for seven years now, starting off as a coaching assistant before moving into his current role as safeties coach.

“I have always wanted to be around football. I still to this day couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I think about that all the time, like what else could I do? I don’t know. I love football. I love it. I have always wanted to do it,” Steve told WEEI in January 2018.

“I have a lot of favorite parts. Studying the film, learning the game and just dealing with people. There are a lot of really cool people that I get to meet and interact within the football world that I don’t think any other profession would provide me. I love the people and the personalities in football. It is great,” he added.

Steve met his now-wife Jennifer in college. The couple welcomed a baby girl back in 2017, making Bill Belichick a grandfather.

“We have a roster addition to announce this morning, a little different than the usual one, with the emphasis on little. We can add newborn Blakely Rose to the depth chart. She was born this morning to my son Steve and the real MVP Jen, so this is a happy and exciting day for all of us and with that, we’ll move onto the Steelers,” Coach Belichick told reporters after Blakely’s birth.

3. His Daughter Amanda Is the Head Coach of the Women’s Lacrosse Program at Holy Cross

Amanda Belichick is Bill and Debby’s only daughter. Growing up with two brothers, it’s not surprising to hear that Amanda is super into sports (never mind the fact that her dad is the Bill Belichick).

Amanda, 33, graduated from Wesleyan University, the same university her father attended, with a degree in history in 2007. Since graduation, she has worked as a college women’s lacrosse coach. She is currently the team’s head coach.

“In the 2018 season, Belichick coached the Crusaders to their first Patriot League playoff appearance since the 2015 season. The Crusaders finished in sixth place in the league after being picked ninth in the preseason poll. Belichick coached Keely Connors to a first team All-Patriot League selection and placed 30 student-athletes on the 2018 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll, which was the second most in the league. That same season, Belichick saw Connors shatter the single-season draw control record with 93,” reads part of her bio on Holy Cross’ website.

Amanda Belichick never saw herself as a coach, but she absolutely loves her job and is grateful for the opportunity she’s been given.

“To have the opportunity to lead something you care so much about is exciting. I have a lot of respect and pride in this program. I think the most important thing is that I had an incredible four years here. It’s really important for me to give the players the same incredible experience,” she told the Hartford Courant back in 2013, when she was just starting out.

Amanda Belichick married husband A.J. DeSantis on July 8, 2017, two years after getting engaged.

4. His Son Brian Is a Coaching Assistant for the Patriots

Bill Belichick’s youngest son, Brian, is also on the Patriots staff. After graduating from Trinity College (where he played lacrosse), Brian joined the team. In 2016, he started off working for the team’s scouting department. The following year, he managed to work his way up to becoming a coaching assistant, a position he still holds today.

“It’s been a great experience to be able to come in every day and just experience things with them. You experience them with other people on your staff, too, but it’s great to have your kids involved. I think it’s been good for all of us,” Bill Belichick said last year during Super Bowl LII’s Opening Night.

Steve Belichick echoed those sentiments.

“It’s definitely been different. Obviously, he spent a lot more time with the coaches and scouts. He was kind of doing his thing last year… so it’s good to have him on the defensive staff and working with him every day. Not that I wasn’t teaching him last year, but being able to interact with him more and teach him more relevant things I guess has been really fun. I love being with him. I’m trying to shape his mind,” Steve told the Providence Journal last year. Steve added that he’s a better athlete than his little bro, but Brian has him beat in the smarts department.

“I’m a much better athlete than him so it’s no problem. But yeah, he is, he’s really smart. He’s such an analytical thinker. He almost hurts himself because he’s an over-thinker at times. He breaks it down so small, it’s so impressive. It’s really impressive to watch him and the stuff he comes up with. He’s really smart,” Steve explained.

5. His Longtime Girlfriend Linda Holliday Has 2 Daughters From a Previous Relationship

Bill Belichick, 66, has found love again after his divorce. He has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday, 55, is a huge Patriots fan and attends almost every game throughout the season.

Holliday is currently the CEO of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which “aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations.”

Holliday is a mother of twin girls, Ashley and Kate Hess, from a previous relationship. The Hess Twins, as they call themselves, often accompany their mom to home games at Gillette Stadium. They will undoubtedly be in attendance at Super Bowl LIII.

