Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

To begin Sunday’s Week 3 Alliance of American Football action, the undefeated Birmingham Iron head on the road to take on the Atlanta Legends in their home opener. While the Iron boasts a 2-0 record and the Legends are 0-2, both teams nearly wrapped up Week 2 with an even 1-1 mark, but comebacks played a role in the outcome of their games.

After rolling to a 26-0 victory in Week 1 over the Memphis Express, Birmingham fell into a 9-0 hole at halftime of Week 2. They posted a shutout in the second half of that game against the Salt Lake Stallions and went on to win 12-9 behind Trent Richardson’s one rushing touchdown and 91 total yards.

On the other side, Atlanta had a rough opening game against Steve Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos, falling 40-6. In the second game, they jumped out to a 9-0 first-quarter lead against the San Diego Fleet but were outscored 24-3 to finish the game. Now, they’ll look to pick up the first win in franchise history on their home field.

We’re going to break down the top plays, the running score and halftime/final stats from this matchup.

Updated Score & Highlights: Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends

Atlanta Moving Early With Akrum Wadley’s Big Gain

Birmingham Makes Huge Goal Line Stop

Backs against the wall, @aafiron defense comes through with a huge stop. 💪#BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/9K8CCsTqed — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Trent Richardson Runs Get Birmingham off Goal Line

Trent Richardson should be happy with these two runs pic.twitter.com/na1ClWVcgc — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Matt Simms Connects on Nice Pass to Montay Crockett

Montay Crockett beats Jamar Summers off the release, Matt Simms rewards him with a well-placed ball pic.twitter.com/UideLw40l1 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Luis Perez With Nice Pass to Tobias Palmer for 29

Luis Perez avoids pressure to sling one to Tobias Palmer for 29 yards pic.twitter.com/aMoX1uvpR1 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Birmingham’s Jack Tocho With the Interception

Ervin Philips drop leads to a Jack Tocho pick pic.twitter.com/rPcgqiNW2y — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

Trent Richardson Finds the End Zone Before Half: 9-3

Trent Richardson punches in his 4th TD of the season! @aafiron | #BHMvsATL pic.twitter.com/bSAa7sCbg7 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Updated score: 9-6 Birmingham

Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends Notable Halftime Stats

Quarterbacks

BIR: Luis Perez – 6/14, 66 yards

ATL: Matt Simms – 18/26, 201 yards, one interception

Running Backs

BIR: Trent Richardson – five carries, 19 yards, one touchdown

BIR: Ladarius Perkins – three carries, nine yards

ATL: Akrum Wadley – three carries, nine yards, three catches, 29 yards

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)

BIR: Tobias Palmer – two catches, 31 yards

BIR: Quinton Patton – one catch, 19 yards

ATL: Malachi Jones – three catches, 58 yards

ATL: Bug Howard – two catches, 25 yards

ATL: Montay Crockett – one catch, 24 yards

