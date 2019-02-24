Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

To begin Sunday’s Week 3 Alliance of American Football action, the undefeated Birmingham Iron head on the road to take on the Atlanta Legends in their home opener. While the Iron boasts a 2-0 record and the Legends are 0-2, both teams nearly wrapped up Week 2 with an even 1-1 mark, but comebacks played a role in the outcome of their games.
After rolling to a 26-0 victory in Week 1 over the Memphis Express, Birmingham fell into a 9-0 hole at halftime of Week 2. They posted a shutout in the second half of that game against the Salt Lake Stallions and went on to win 12-9 behind Trent Richardson’s one rushing touchdown and 91 total yards.
On the other side, Atlanta had a rough opening game against Steve Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos, falling 40-6. In the second game, they jumped out to a 9-0 first-quarter lead against the San Diego Fleet but were outscored 24-3 to finish the game. Now, they’ll look to pick up the first win in franchise history on their home field.
We’re going to break down the top plays, the running score and halftime/final stats from this matchup.
Updated Score & Highlights: Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends
Atlanta Moving Early With Akrum Wadley’s Big Gain
Birmingham Makes Huge Goal Line Stop
Trent Richardson Runs Get Birmingham off Goal Line
Matt Simms Connects on Nice Pass to Montay Crockett
Luis Perez With Nice Pass to Tobias Palmer for 29
Birmingham’s Jack Tocho With the Interception
Trent Richardson Finds the End Zone Before Half: 9-3
Updated score: 9-6 Birmingham
Birmingham Iron vs. Atlanta Legends Notable Halftime Stats
Quarterbacks
- BIR: Luis Perez – 6/14, 66 yards
- ATL: Matt Simms – 18/26, 201 yards, one interception
Running Backs
- BIR: Trent Richardson – five carries, 19 yards, one touchdown
- BIR: Ladarius Perkins – three carries, nine yards
- ATL: Akrum Wadley – three carries, nine yards, three catches, 29 yards
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)
- BIR: Tobias Palmer – two catches, 31 yards
- BIR: Quinton Patton – one catch, 19 yards
- ATL: Malachi Jones – three catches, 58 yards
- ATL: Bug Howard – two catches, 25 yards
- ATL: Montay Crockett – one catch, 24 yards
