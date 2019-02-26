Cam Reddish NBA Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Duke Forward’s Stock

While the Duke Blue Devils young and loaded roster draws plenty of interest from NBA Draft analysts, much of it involves Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. And while it may be easy to overlook another freshman forward in Cam Reddish, that doesn’t mean he’s not receiving plenty of attention as a top draft prospect.

Reddish, who stands 6-foot-8 and 218 pounds, has struggled with his shot through the first 26 games of the 2018-19 season but hasn’t fallen much in the projections. On the year, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Reddish has knocked down just 35.6 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

With the 2019 NBA Draft approaching, we’re going to take a look at the latest on the Duke forward’s current draft stock, projections and where recent mocks have him being selected.

Cam Reddish NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

The most recent mock draft comes from Rob Dauster of NBC Sports and is arguably the most surprising I’ve seen to this point. He has Reddish pegged as the No. 2 overall pick, a spot that’s gone to Duke teammate RJ Barrett in most cases. This has him coming off the board after Zion Williamson and just before Murray State’s Ja Morant, followed by Barrett in the No. 4 spot.

Our own Jon Adams pegged Reddish as a top-four pick as well but has him and Barrett swapped. Adams projects Reddish going at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls, a spot which Hoops Hype’s Bryan Kalbrosky revealed in his aggregated mock draft as well. In this mock, they pull projections from five different sites, and four of the five had the Blue Devils forward going at No. 4.

Cam Reddish NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

The big board situation with Reddish is a bit more interesting, as some places seem to be higher on him than others. For starters, ESPN’s NBA Draft “best available” list has Reddish listed at No. 4, coming in behind Zion, Barrett and Morant, not surprisingly. Just behind him is Indiana Hoosiers standout Romeo Langford and UNC Tar Heels forward Nassir Little.

If searching for something a bit different, NBADraft.net’s recent big board certainly jumped out. Not only do they have Zion as the No. 2 prospect behind Morant, but Reddish is No. 7 after three intriguing names. This group includes Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (No. 4), Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson (No. 5) and Virginia Tech shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 6).

At this point, it seems Reddish remains somewhat of a wild card but is a popular choice to land in the top-10 regardless of where you look. Realistically, pegging him to come off the board somewhere in the top-five makes sense, but it seems likely that it will be after the two other Duke stars in Williamson and Barrett.

