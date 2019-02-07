Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers After Busy Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers were busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline, striking multiple deals and moving a number of players. While they are set to have a new-look roster moving forward, they’ll be incredibly shorthanded on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. After trades moved a few key players including Tobias Harris, they’ll likely give run to some unfamiliar faces in this game.

Among the deals, the most eye-opening featured Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers will get Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler and picks back (they also received Mike Muscala but traded him), although none are available on Thursday.

The Muscala deal came just prior to the deadline, as he was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Zubac will not be active and there are rumblings that Beasley could be waived. Last but not least, came the move which sent Avery Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies.

While the Clippers added JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple, this deal also came just ahead of the deadline, leaving neither player able to join the team that quickly. So, Los Angeles enters this game with just 10 players, and we’re going to take a look at the team’s roster and starting lineup.

Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers

*Notates expected starter

C: Montrezl Harrell*, Angel Delgado

PF: Danilo Gallinari*, Johnathan Motley

SF: Sindarius Thornwell*, Tyrone Wallace

SG: Patrick Beverley*, Jerome Robinson

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*, Lou Williams

With the Clippers riding a short bench tonight, there’s a good chance Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Lou Williams could see big minutes. Gallinari is returning from a back injury, so a big question will be whether he’ll face any type of minute restriction. If not, he could see a huge workload as well, but Johnathan Motley will receive a real chance to make an impact.

Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Wallace are in good spots as well to see a large number of minutes and Angel Delgado could receive his opportunity to log the first minutes of his NBA career. Delgado was an undrafted free agent out of Seton Hall and put together an impressive collegiate career.

Doc Rivers’ rotations should be interesting, and how he opts to deploy his reserves should be a talking point throughout the night.

