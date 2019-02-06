Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Tobias Harris Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers took a huge step forward in their push to become a top NBA title contender this year. Just hours after a tough home loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers pulled off their second blockbuster trade of the 2018-19 NBA season.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed early Wednesday morning, the team acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. In turn, they sent Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The deal created arguably the best starting five in the Eastern Conference and makes the Sixers a serious threat to become Eastern Conference Champions this season.

Additional Terms and News on Sixers’ Trade

Shortly after the deal came to light, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke down the first-round picks Philly traded in the deal. They include Miami’s unprotected 2021 selection and their own 2020 pick which is lottery protected for three seasons.

The 2020 Sixers pick is lottery protected for 3 years. Becomes 2 second round picks (in 23 &24) if it doesn’t convey before then. The Miami first round pick in 21 is unprotected. https://t.co/CZiRNyvr8T — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2019

Beyond that, Wojnarowski detailed that the second-round selections are in 2021 and 2023.

Sixers sending 2021 and 2023 second-round picks to Clippers, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

With this trade, the Sixers are in a position to potentially re-sign both Harris and Jimmy Butler this offseason. In turn, general manager Elton Brand may have created a big-four of the future with those two, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Tobias Harris Trade

*Notates expected starter

C: Joel Embiid*, Boban Marjanovic, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott, Jonah Bolden

SF: Jimmy Butler*, Furkan Korkmaz, Haywood Highsmith

SG: JJ Redick*, Zhaire Smith (injured), Shake Milton (injured)

PG: Ben Simmons*, Markelle Fultz (injured), T.J. McConnell

While the Sixers do lose some depth in the deal, they also add a top-tier starter along with a strong backup center in Marjanovic and a stretch-four in Scott. It’s likely that Scott will step in for Muscala, but Jonah Bolden has also impressed at times this season and could see a decent workload moving forward.

Overall, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Sixers weren’t done dealing either, especially considering the lack of depth at the guard position currently. With Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Shake Milton all out, there’s a major need at the guard spots. Furkan Korkmaz is technically a shooting guard/small forward, so his minutes should increase as well in the immediate future.

The key takeaway in this deal has to be the starting lineup the team will roll out moving forward. With Harris now in the mix, they have an ideal mix of outside shooting, playmaking and inside presence to continue a push to the top of the league.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis