Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Rams WR With Team at Super Bowl

The news hit the Los Angeles Rams hard in November when talented second-year wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s season was cut short due to injury. After an impressive start to the year, Kupp has been forced to watch his team’s run through the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs from the sidelines.

Over the seven full games Kupp played (he was injured in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos), he racked up 40 receptions on 55 targets. The 25-year-old from Eastern Washington posted 566 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch and look like a go-to target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Unfortunately, two games after his first injury, Kupp suffered another setback, and this time it was revealed to be serious.

Cooper Kupp’s Torn ACL vs. Seahawks & Latest

When Kupp went down during the game against Seattle, the immediate concern was that he had suffered a torn ACL. That was proven to be the case, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed the day after the injury occurred.

To no one's surprise, Rams' WR Cooper Kupp tore his ACL and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Following the injury being confirmed, there hasn’t been much information that’s come to light on his status to this point. The expectation is that Kupp should be set to return for the offseason program ahead of the 2019 NFL season. But as things stand, there’s very little new information on the wideout’s injury timeline.

The bulk of the heavy lifting has been done by second-year wideout Josh Reynolds since Kupp’s injury. He’s caught 29 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns on the year. During the recent stretch, the former Texas A&M pass-catcher caught two or more passes in each game and three or more in four of the final six.

Cooper Kupp Joins Rams for Super Bowl, Addresses Reporters

The Rams were pretty thrilled to see Kupp at the 2019 Super Bowl, as you can see in a video posted by the Rams official Twitter.

While very little has been heard from the Rams receiver following his injury, Kupp spoke to the media on Sunday and addressed his decision to remain out of the spotlight. As Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times detailed, Kupp simply wanted to keep the attention on his teammates, not himself.

“The Super Bowl is one of those things where until Sunday it’s everything that’s in the news,” Kupp said Thursday night. “It’s constant stories, headlines. I know a lot of that is looking for someone to slip up and make a headline. “Not being a player that is in the game, or will be stepping on the field on Sunday, I felt like anything that I would be doing at those media events would be more about me than it would be about the team.

Regardless, it’s good to see Kupp back with the team and it seems that he should be good to go when 2019 offseason workouts begin ramping up.

