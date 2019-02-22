David Kraft, Robert Kraft’s Youngest Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute in Florida, an allegation that Kraft is denying. This accusation is bringing up questions about his personal life and family. He has four sons — the youngest is David Kraft. Not much is known about David since he’s stayed out of the spotlight except for a brief period of time when he was fighting a change to the family trust. Here’s what you need to know about David.

1. David Feared a Change to the Trust Would Rob Him Blind

In 2013, he was part of a lawsuit seeking to move the family’s trust to a new trust that would give he and his brothers greater control of their assets, Biz Journals reported. The original family trust for him and his brothers Jonathan, Daniel, and Joshua, was created in 1982. The assets were moved to a 2012 Trust to give them more direct control.

David was concerned that the changes to the trust would take the family fortune away from him, Boston Magazine reported. He said in 2013: “My concern is that I’m being robbed blind. … [It’s] one more way to keep it further from me and for my father to basically consolidate his grip to keep his control as long as he wants.”

2. He & His Dad Had a Falling Out; David Is the Only Son Who Doesn’t Work for the Family Business

David and his father, Robert, had some kind of falling out at one point in their lives, Boston Magazine reported. He had worked at the family empire, The Kraft Group, before leaving in the fall of 2012 during some kind of dispute with his dad, Biz Journals reported.

David is the only one of the four sons who does not work at the family’s foundation, according to the most recent sources available about him. If

3. David Said His Mom Believed It Was Important To Not Hide from the Uglier Side of Life

In 2011, when his mother Myra died, David talked about her heart for philanthropy and helping others, WBUR reported. He said that when he was just 11 and vacationing in South Africa, his mom took him to a shanty town so he could see the “uglier side” of the human condition. He said she was a realist and saw the world for what it was.

4. David Wasn’t Listed in a Story about a Birthday Party His Brothers Threw for Robert Kraft

Jonathan, Daniel, and Josh hosted a surprise birthday party for their dad in 2016, Boston Globe reported. They took him to Hanscom Field, pretending it was for a trip, and 150 people were waiting at the hangar. David was not reported to be part of the group that planned the part and he wasn’t mentioned in the Boston Globe’s story about the party.

5. David’s Wikipedia Listing Went Viral on Reddit

Three years ago, a Redditor noticed that David’s listing on Wikipedia was much shorter than his brothers’ listings. They took a screenshot, posted it to the me_irl subreddit (short for “me in real life”) and the post went viral, getting more than 20,000 upvotes and more than 400 comments.

Then someone suggested changing the listing.

Someone changed the listing to read “David Kraft tried his best” and it actually stayed on Wikipedia for a short period of time.

It’s not clear what David Kraft has been doing since he left the family foundation, but his life hasn’t gone unnoticed by Reddit.