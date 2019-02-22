Robert Kraft Arrest Warrant Issued As Part of Human Trafficking Sting in Florida

An arrest warrant for Robert Kraft has been issued in Florida. Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr has confirmed that the owner of the New England Patriots has been named in the case.

Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute on at least two separate occasions. Police say that Kraft will be charged with “soliciting another to commit prostitution.” The incident happened at a spa in Jupiter, Florida, about a month ago.

Shortly after the news broke, a spokesman for Kraft denied his client’s involvement.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” the spokesperson said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Chief Kerr Confirms That There Is Video Surveillance of Kraft at the Spa

During a press conference on Friday, February 22, Chief Kerr confirmed that Robert Kraft was one of the individuals who will be charged in this prostitution, human trafficking sting operation. Police say that he was driven to the spa on two separate occasions. The name of the driver has not been released but police have confirmed that the driver will not be facing charges.

While it’s unconfirmed how much money Kraft spent at the spa, the services were offered at $59 for 30 minutes and $79 for 60 minutes. Police could not confirm how much money Kraft had spent or how he paid for the services.

Police revealed that secret surveillance cameras were set up inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Chief Kerr confirmed there is video evidence of Kraft participating in sexual acts.

Kraft was considered a regular at the spa, according to Detective Andrew Sharp, who also spoke during today’s press conference. Sharp is the lead detective on the case.

“We’re as equally stunned as everybody else,” Kerr said after confirming Kraft’s involvement.

Kraft Will Be Charged With a Misdemeanor

Authorities say that Kraft will be charged with a misdemeanor and will have to appear in court. In the state of Florida, a misdemeanor is classified as “any criminal offense that is punishable by less than one year in jail… Misdemeanor offenses are handled at the County Court level and are considered less serious crimes than felony offenses.”

Although there is a warrant out for his arrest in the state of Florida, Kraft will most likely not be taken into custody. His warrant can be handled by his lawyer.

Additional individuals are expected to be charged.

“These individuals will be charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution. We also have concerns and some appearances of obvious money laundering,” Kerr said.

Kerr confirmed that there aren’t any other high profile people on his current list of people who will be charged in connection with this case.

Two Women at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa Have Been Arrested

According to Chief Kerr, two women from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. were arrested earlier this week.

Hua Zhang, 58, is the owner of the spa. She was taken into custody on Tuesday. She is facing charges of “deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, renting space to be used for prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution,” according to police.

Another woman named Lei Wang has also been charged with deriving support from prostitution, according to CBS 12.

Two search warrants on businesses and five search warrants on residents in Jupiter, Martin County, and three in Orange County, have since been issued, according to Kerr. More charges could come in the next few weeks, pending the ongoing investigation.

Kraft’s Wife Died in 2011 & He’s Been Linked to Ricki Lander Over the Past Few Years

Kraft’s wife Myra died in 2011 after a battle with cancer. Robert and Myra got married in 1963 and had four sons together.

Jonathan A. Kraft is president of The Kraft Group and the New England Patriots, Daniel Kraft is president of International Forest Products, a company founded by Robert Kraft, Joshua Kraft is the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, and David Kraft, the youngest of the four brothers, obtained a college degree from Harvard Business School.

About a year after Myra’s passing, Kraft was linked to Ricki Noel Lander. The current status of their relationship is unclear.

