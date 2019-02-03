David Reichel, Tracy Wolfson’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Wolfson’s husband is David Reichel. The two have been married since 2001, and Wolfson has been with CBS Sports since 2004.

Wolfson will be one of two sideline reporters for the Super Bowl, alongside Evan Washburn. She has also anchored the CBS Sportsdesk in the past.

Here’s what you need to know about Wolfson’s husband and family:

1. Tracy Wolfson Married David Reichel on New Year’s Eve in 2001

According to her Instagram, Wolfson and Reichel were married in December 31, 2001, and therefore have been married for 17 years. In an Instagram post commemorating their anniversary, Wolfson wrote, “17 years today!! To the best husband, father and friend anyone could ask for! I couldn’t imagine my life without you. I love you.”

In 2017, Wolfson posted another Instagram for their anniversary, writing, “Got home in time to celebrate! Happy Anniversary and Happy New Year to the best husband and father around!”

Reichel does not appear to have his own Instagram account, but Wolfson posts enough for the both of them. Reichel does appear to coach at least one of his son’s basketball teams, as Wolfson wrote, “Congrats to my husband and son for creating their own March Madness! #U-10basketballchampions”

2. Both Wolfson & Reichel Attended the University of Michigan, Though They Didn’t Date Until After College

Both Wolfson and Reichel attended the University of Michigan, and they are still super fans for the Maize and Blue. Wolfson frequently posts pictures of her family dressed up in Michigan garb to cheer on their alma mater.

According to her website, Wolfson graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in communications. It’s not clear if she and Reichel attended Michigan at the same time or not, or how they met.

3. Wolfson & Reichel Have Three Sons: Dylan, Ari & Evan

Wolfson and Reichel have three sons together, who are in 7th, 4rd, and 2nd grade, respectively. Their names are Dylan, Ari, and Evan.

On National Sibling Day, Wolfson wrote, “Love my boys! Love that they have each other! #nationalsiblingday”

In 2016, Wolfson wrote, “Love being home for the first day of school! And my youngest started kindergarten today! Crazy!”

4. Wolfson’s Family Is Based in New Jersey

Wolfson’s family is based in New Jersey, though Wolfson’s career obviously requires that she travel extensively throughout the year to cover games.

To The New Jersey Jewish Standard, Wolfson said that being a mother is “my number one priority.” Wolfson explained, “I have an amazing job, and I worked really hard to get where I am, and I love it, but I always say that when it doesn’t work out for my family, that’s when I’m out.”

She added, “I couldn’t do it without my husband’s support — I travel so much — and without the friends I made in town, and my children’s friends’ parents. I’m so lucky with the relationships I have.”

5. Wolfson Often Posts Tributes to Her Husband & Sons Online

In one particularly humorous Instagram, Wolfson shared that her son lost his first tooth and typed out a letter beneath his pillow which read, “Hello it’s Evan I lost my tooth can you please give me some money.”

Wolfson wrote of the letter, “My son lost his first tooth while I was away for work. Got home at 3:30am from my game and found this under his pillow!”

For Father’s Day in 2018, Wolfson paid tribute to her husband, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best husband, father, friend and coach. You do it all! We love you so much! 💋”