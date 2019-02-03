Donald Trump Rips No-Call in Rams vs. Saints NFC Championship Game

President Donald Trump may have his issues with the NFL for well-known reasons, but on Sunday, one topic he addressed was a lingering situation stemming two weeks ago. During the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, there was a major non-call made by the referees which many believe impacted the outcome.

The Saints were pushing for a go-ahead touchdown late in the game with the score tied 20-20 on the 13-yard line. It was a 3rd-and-10 with 1:48 remaining and a touchdown would have put the Rams behind the eight-ball in their effort to make a comeback. But the officials opted against making a pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on the play below, courtesy of Warren Sharp.

Imagine not allowing the Saints to get to the Super Bowl because you thought this wasn’t a penalty pic.twitter.com/cyPNmkGUiB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 20, 2019

New Orleans could have potentially run off a good chunk of the clock and possibly made a late field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal immediately after this play and the Rams went down and made a kick of their own to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles won the game in overtime on a field goal, and the Saints players, coaches and fans were understandably infuriated.

Apparently, Trump agrees with the popular opinion and thought the no-call was the wrong decision.

Donald Trump Addresses No Call on Rams

During an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump spoke on a wide range of topics. When asked about the pass interference no-call, he called it “a shame” that it had to happen.

“It was certainly a bad call,” he said. “And you know the Saints are a wonderful team with a great quarterback. And it’s a shame that we couldn’t have seen that game finished out, because that was a beautiful pass. And it was a perfect pass. And he was not just interfered with, he was — he was really hit hard. So it’s a shame that that had to happen.” “Who really knows what would have happened in the end? But certainly they would’ve been in a very good position to have won that game. But it is what it is. It was a bad call. I don’t think anybody denies it was a bad call. Maybe it was a terrible call.” Trump said.

The argument made by many Rams fans was that the ball got tipped at the line, which would have allowed Robey-Coleman to make contact with the receiver early. Obviously, that’s tough to gauge from the video and multiple others that have come out to this point.

Donald Trump Predicts Super Bowl Winner

While it’s known that Trump is a fan of the New England Patriots, that made his pick for Super Bowl 53 somewhat predictable. During the interview with Brennan, she asked if he expected the Patriots to get the win on Sunday night, per CBS News.

“Well, they have a very special owner and coach and certainly they have, I guess, the greatest quarterback of all time. So, I would say they would win. As the expression goes, who knows? I hope it’s a great game.”

We know who Trump will be rooting for Sunday, and the bulk of the public seems to believe that the Patriots winning another Super Bowl is a strong possibility also.

READ NEXT: Saints’ Sean Payton Reveals NFL Office Says They Blew No-Call