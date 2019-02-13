Nets, Celtics & Rockets Interested in Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter was waived last week by the New York Knicks last week and the Turkish center does have options.

The Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets are interested in Kanter.

In 44 games this season, Kanter, 26, is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. But the Knicks have made recent moves this season that have not been to Kanter’s liking.

Such was the case last month when Kanter was removed from the Knicks’ rotation in the Knicks’ 127-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I was very disappointed,” Kanter told ESPN New York’s Ian Begley.

“There was nothing to be happy about, so I’m not happy and I definitely don’t agree with the decision, of course.”

The Knicks were aggressive in looking to move Kanter prior to the NBA’s trade deadline last Thursday. However, Kanter’s $18.6 million expiring contract prevented teams from wanting to make any such moves.

Kanter loved his time in the Big Apple. After being bought out of his deal with the Knicks, he tweeted well wishes to the team and their fans while stating that he wishes nothing “but the best” for the orange and blue.

“As grateful as I am [to the Knicks], I am also excited to continue playing basketball and showcasing that I can be one of the most dominant forces in the paint. New York will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to returning here and playing in front of these amazing fans again.”

“Enes passionately embraced our franchise and our city,” said Knicks general manager Scott Perry in a released statement.

“He is a courageous individual and we thank him for his many contributions both on the court and in the community. We wish him the absolute best moving forward, personally and professionally.”

Kanter is among the league leaders in offensive rebounds this season and will surely fortify a contender in the second half of the NBA season.

How would Kanter benefit the Nets, Celtics and Rockets?

Brooklyn Nets

Signing with the Brooklyn Nets would allow Kanter to not have to move away from his apartment. Kanter has been a vocal critic of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government. He skipped the Knicks’ game in London last month over fears for his safety.

On the Basketball side of things, Kanter could help the young impressive core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

Per Dunking With The Wolves: He’s played both as a starter and off the bench and demonstrated the ability to deliver instant offense.

Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving, Jason Tatum and Gordon Hayward could use a presence like Enes Kanter.

Over the past three seasons, Kanter has averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds, shooting 56 percent from the field in just 24 minutes of play.

According to ESPN, Kanter is tied for third in the NBA in offensive rebounding (3.9 per game) since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Houston Rockets

While the Houston Rockets have Kenneth Faried, Nene Hilario and Clint Capela on their roster, the team logistically would be interested in adding on pieces to their roster to contend with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs. Having lost Trevor Ariza via free agency in the offseason, the Rockets added Iman Shumpert recently.

A cog like Kanter could help in a James Harden/Chris Paul-led offense.

Kanter runs the floor well, too, and over 65 percent of his field goals are inside the key and he is among the league leaders averaging nearly four offensive rebounds per game.

