Haley Graves, Josh Reynolds’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Haley Graves, 24, a sports reporter in Los Angeles, has been dating Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds since they were both students at Texas A&M University.

The couple has been dating since at least 2016, based on Graves’ Instagram posts. Graves and Reynolds appear to have met through Aggie football.

Reynolds played in College Station before entering the NFL draft in 2017, where he was picked by the Rams in the fourth round. Graves was a sideline reporter for AggieFBLife on YouTube and first interviewed Reynolds for the channel in 2015. But it’s likely they met earlier than that; Graves was an Aggie cheerleader from 2012-2014.

1. Haley Graves is Pursuing Her Sports Journalism Career in Los Angeles; She Was Hired at Fox Sports in July of 2018

Haley Graves graduated from college in December of 2016. Her first professional job was for Dance Showcase USA, where she served as an emcee for dance competitions around Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. As she explained on her Linkedin profile, it was a seasonal position.

Graves moved to Los Angeles in 2017. She is a part-time digital reporter for the Ventura County Star, where she covers high school football.

In July of 2018, Graves landed a job with Fox Sports. Her title is “Digital Content Specialist” for the NFL and college football. She shared the news on Instagram, writing: “LIFE UPDATE *for those who’d rather read it than watch it*: So this summer I had the opportunity to work on FoxSports’ digital/social team covering the World Cup & welllllll they liked me enough to hire me full-time!! I’m excited to finally announce that I’ll be on the @nflonfox & @cfbonfox teams this fall, with a little @mlbonfox as well! GOD IS SO GOOD YALL!”

The move to Los Angeles has also allowed Graves the opportunity to cheer on Reynolds at his home games.

In addition to her sports reporting, Graves appears to have been doing some work as a model as well. In the summer of 2018, she posed in bathing suits for Hoaka Swimwear and Lali and Layla Swimwear.

2. Graves Spent Her Childhood Cheering on Texas A&M; She Was a Member of the Aggie Cheerleading Team For Two Years

Haley Graves is a devoted, lifelong fan of Texas A&M University. She shared the above photo on August 28, 2014; it’s a throwback to her childhood days. She appears to have been about 5 years old in the picture, wearing a Texas A&M shirt and giving a thumbs up.

As a college student, Graves got to share that enthusiasm with fans as an Aggie cheerleader. According to her Linkedin profile, Graves was a member of the Cheer Squad from 2012 to 2014.

In 2013, Graves competed with the cheerleading squad at the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals in Daytona, Florida. The team made it to the finals.

Graves graduated from Texas A&M in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and media studies.

3. Haley Graves Went On a Mission Trip to Haiti in 2016; She Shared on Instagram How the Trip Positively Impacted Her Faith in God

Haley Graves spent a week in Haiti during May of 2016. She shared on Instagram that she was asked to be the official videographer during the first “Aggies for Haiti” mission trip.

The students spent time working with families at Mission of Hope: Haiti. The non-profit organization runs a school system for about 6,000 students kindergarten through high school, provides health care services, serves 91,000 meals to schools and orphanages on a daily basis, and teaches the gospel.

Graves chose to be baptized for a second time while on the trip. She shared a picture taken of her in the water with the caption, “May 17, 2016. I always grew up knowing Jesus & accepting him. There’s been many times that he’s entered my life to direct me back to Him, but nothing compared to this. On Tueaday I chose to be re-baptized in the waters of Haiti around my Aggie family & I know my life will never be the same. Thank you to @kadohinson for being a big part of my baptism, I will never forget this moment. #aggiesforhaiti2016”

Graves also shared that she especially enjoyed taking photos of the children in Haiti. She explained that many of them had never seen a picture of themselves before, like the little girl seen in the photo above.

4. Graves is a Texas Native & Played Volleyball in High School

Haley Graves was born in February of 1994. She attended New Braunfels High School, which is about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. The school’s mascot was a Unicorn.

Graves was a cheerleader and played on the volleyball team.

Graves has an older brother. She also has a niece and nephew. In January of 2013, she shared a throwback photo from her brother’s wedding, seen below. The photo was with her father; she said his nickname was “Dougie Fresh.”

5. Haley Graves Appears to Be Very Enthusiastic About Dressing Up For Halloween

Haley Graves goes all out for Halloween, if her Instagram page is any indication. She has shared multiple photos of various costumes over the years. In 2013, she shared a throwback photo of herself dressed as a cheetah.

In 2012, during her freshman year of college, Graves spiced it up. She went as Eve complete with laurel leaves and an apple. Her friend Shelby dressed as Satan and carried a rubber snake.

Graves went as Minnie Mouse in 2014.

Graves’ 2015 Halloween was an extended celebration. On night one, she invited friends to “Come sail away” with her when she dressed as a sailor.

The following night, Graves switched it up and dressed as a police officer.

Graves again went as a sailor in 2016, but changed up the outfit. She posed alongside boyfriend Josh Reynolds, joking in the caption that she had found her “Popeye.”

Graves and Reynolds did not share any photos from Halloween 2017, but they made up for it in 2018. She dressed as a lion and Reynolds was a lion tamer.

