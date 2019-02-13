Broncos QB Depth Chart After Joe Flacco Trade Creates Questions

The Denver Broncos decided to create a bit more competition at the quarterback position heading into the 2019 NFL offseason. On Wednesday, the team agreed in principle to a trade which will bring Joe Flacco to town from the Baltimore Ravens. In turn, leaving the status of 2018 starter Case Keenum up in the air.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, citing that the teams agreed on the deal, but that it cannot be processed until the new league year begins. This comes on Wednesday, March 13 and means that neither team can comment on the deal until that date.

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

It’s tough to gauge what the deal will include in terms of compensation, and we won’t know for a month either. It’s likely the trade involves draft picks in some capacity, but Flacco’s contract may not result in multiple picks being sent to the Ravens.

UPDATE: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos are sending a mid-round pick to the Ravens.

The #Broncos are sending a mid-round pick to the #Ravens for QB Joe Flacco, source said. Baltimore gets back solid return for a QB they replaced mid season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2019

Broncos Quarterback Depth Chart After Joe Flacco Trade

*Practice squad

Case Keenum

Joe Flacco

Kevin Hogan

Garrett Grayson*

The Broncos previously had Chad Kelly on the roster prior to his arrest last season for first-degree criminal trespassing. He was released after this, and the team opted to go with Keenum and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan. The quarterback situation in Denver will be one to monitor as it shapes up heading into the offseason, but you’d have to assume Keenum will at least begin the year as the starter.

It’s not all that surprising to see the Broncos take a big swing at quarterback, especially considering Keenum’s contract structure. John Elway and company released former first-round pick Paxton Lynch during the previous offseason, which left the team somewhat short on depth at the position.

Broncos’ Expensive Quarterback Duo

Denver opted to signed Keenum in 2018 free agency to a two-year, $36 million deal which will come with a cap hit of $21 million this season. If the team were to outright release him prior to the upcoming year, they’d be hit with $10 million in dead cap, but would still free up $11 million in space due to the large deal, per Spotrac.

The acquisition of Flacco means he’ll almost certainly compete for the starting job, and his contract is big as well. According to Over The Cap, Flacco has a cap number of $26.5 million this year, $28.25 next year and $24.25 in 2021.

There are multiple ways for Denver to get out of Flacco’s deal down the line. It’s unlikely they’d do so this season, but a post-June 1 cut would result in $8 million in dead money and a cap savings of $18.5 million this year. If it moves to 2020, the Broncos would be hit with $8 million in dead cap still, but have a cap savings of $20.25 million. They would be able to release Flacco in 2021 with no dead money while saving all $24.25 million, per Over The Cap.

