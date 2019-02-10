Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Sixers With Reggie Bullock Starting

The Los Angeles Lakers made a few surprising moves around the NBA trade deadline, but none included the name “Anthony Davis.” Magic Johnson and company will now have to make their push for the New Orleans Pelicans star after the season, and they’ll focus on making a push with their current group. On Sunday, the Lakers face a tough matchup with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, which will be an interesting test.

While the Lakers added some outside shooting and a few other new faces, the Sixers revamped their roster and started things off by acquiring Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers. They won their first game with Harris in the lineup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, but the Lakers pulled off an impressive victory of their own, defeating the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James and company are expected to have their new additions Sunday, including Reggie Bullock and also Mike Muscala, who was acquired in the Ivica Zubac trade. Let’s take a look at the Lakers’ roster and starting lineup for their date with the Sixers, as both Bullock and Muscala will likely come off the bench.

Lakers Roster & Lineup vs. Sixers

Position Expected Starter Backup Center JaVale McGee Tyson Chandler Power Forward Kyle Kuzma Mike Muscala Moritz Wagner Small Forward LeBron James Josh Hart Shooting Guard Reggie Bullock Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Lance Stephenson Point Guard Brandon Ingram Rajon Rondo

UPDATE: The Lakers will start Reggie Bullock over Rajon Rondo, but it’s likely either Brandon Ingram or LeBron James plays point guard.

It’s going to be interesting to see how head coach Luke Walton opts to set his rotations with the new faces. While Muscala should see decent minutes as the backup power forward, Bullock steps into a pretty crowded situation at shooting guard/small forward. With that said, the former Detroit Pistons shooter has the potential to knock down outside shots at an impressive clip.

As far as whether Bullock could take minutes from Josh Hart and/or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, that will be the big question. He could certainly be one of the first players off the bench assuming the coaching staff feels comfortable rolling him out with a normal number of minutes against the Sixers.

Lakers’ Bounceback Win Against Celtics

After a brutal 42-point loss to the Indiana Pacers one day prior to the trade deadline, the Lakers rebounded in a big way. It seems the stress of the deadline being in the past helped right the ship a bit for the team, as they pulled off the last-second victory against the Celtics. Rajon Rondo’s game-winner gave Lakers a 129-128 win in a well-rounded effort.

In the win over Kyrie Irving and company, Los Angeles had seven players score in double figures, with LeBron’s triple-double (28 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists) leading the way. Kyle Kuzma poured in 25 points, Rajon Rondo fell just short of a triple-double (17 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds) and JaVale McGee scored 17 points with eight boards in the start.

