Lindsey Vonn’s Boyfriend PK Subban Calls Her the ‘GOAT’

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend P.K. Subban are still going strong. The couple made their official debut at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, back in June 2018. The two seem more in love than ever before and things seem to be going well for them both.

Since taking their romance public, Vonn and Subban have been pretty open about sharing their love lives on social media. While they certainly don’t overdo it, they have been known to post about each other from time to time — and this week wasn’t any different.

Here’s what you need to know:

Subban Called Vonn the GOAT in a Super Supportive Instagram Post

Subban showed just how supportive he is of his leading lady in a sweet Instagram post earlier this week.

The photo above was taken at the “Oscars of Sports” awards — the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards — held in Monaco on Monday night. Vonn was honored with the Spirit of Sport Award for her “success and dedication to her sport,” according to CNN.

After Vonn accepted the award, the 30-year-old defenseman for the Nashville Predators congratulated her and complimented her in the best way possible, calling her the “GOAT” which is an acronym for “Greatest of all Time.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, showing love for the couple’s sweet relationship.

Vonn Announced Her Decision to Retire on Instagram

Vonn recently announced her decision to retire from her sport of choice — skiing. After a tough run at the 2017 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, many Vonn fans figured that it was only a matter of time before she decided to officially hang up her skis. She made the announcement in an emotional post on social media on February 1.

“It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training, and a knee brace, I am not able [to] make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen,” she wrote in part.

You can read the full post here.

