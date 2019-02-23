Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto have been married since 2013. Jordan met Prieto, a Cuban model, at a nightclub and the two started dating after Jordan’s divorce with his first wife, Juanita. Despite being one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, Jordan tends to keep a low-profile about his private life and little is known about Prieto.

Jordan stays involved with basketball through his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets along with helping build Nike’s Jordan Brand into one of the most popular shoes and apparel companies. Jordan has an estimated net worth of $1.65 billion, per Forbes. While many debate whether Jordan or LeBron James is the G.O.A.T., Jordan prefers to stay out of the conversation.

“I never played against Wilt Chamberlain,” Jordan said, per the Chicago Tribune. “I never played against Jerry West. To now say that one’s greater than the other is being a little bit unfair. I won six championships. Bill Russell won 11. Does that make Russell better than me or make me better than him? No, because we played in different eras.”

Learn more about Jordan’s wife and kids.

1. Prieto & Jordan Have Twin Girls, Victoria and Ysabel

The couple welcomed twin girls, Victoria and Ysabel, to the world on February 9, 2014. Jordan had three kids from his first marriage: Marcus, Jeffrey and Jasmine. Jordan was 50 and Yvette was 35 when the twin girls were born, per US Magazine.

“Yvette Jordan and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” a Jordan representative told US Magazine.

2. The Couple Had a $10 Million Wedding in Florida in 2013

Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in 2013 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea followed by a reception at Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida. It was the same church where Donald Trump got married in 2005, per Sports Illustrated. According to US Weekly, the $10 million wedding had a star-studded guest list that included Tiger Woods, Patrick Ewing, Spike Lee and Robin Thicke.

JeffRealty.com provided a detailed account of the wedding layout.

The layout of the wedding tent structures appear to invite guests in on the left to a reception area followed by a main area where the ceremony is likely to take place along with dining afterward – and finally an enormous ballroom and dance floor already darkened with paneling to allow for lighting and effects to go along with the music. You can see the band stage (in purple) were curtains can be opened at the right time to allow people to see and hear the band perform. The wedding itself cost a reported $10,000,000!!! Amazing floral arrangements with tulips, roses, peonies, crystal candelbras, private cigar rooms, Usher, and of course the tent structure quickly add up. Yvette looked gorgeous in a French silk J’Aton Couture wedding dress with Swarovski crystals. Buses were brought in to drive people from the nearby church to the wedding reception. Everything was kept very hush hush for a Michael Jordan wedding. In a town with the Donald, this was one affair that Trumped Trump!

3. Prieto Is From Cuba But Grew Up in Miami

Preto and Jordan met in 2008 at a nightclub. Prieto is originally from Cuba but grew up in Miami. VelvetRopes.com detailed Prieto’s background and the couple’s relationship history.

Prieto was born in Cuba in 1979 and also spent time growing up in Miami. After disliking working for her father’s company, she spent some time modeling for the likes of Alexander Wang and met hubby Michael in a club in 2008. They moved in together the following year. The pair got engaged in 2011 and after a two-year engagement, the couple got married in 2013 and held a super lavish ceremony.

4. Jordan Reached a $168 Million Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife, Juanita, in 2006

Jordan and ex-wife, Juanita, divorced in 2006 after 17 years of marriage. According to NBC Chicago, the $168 million divorce settlement is one of the most expensive agreements ever recorded.

The Jordans Basketball star Michael Jordan ended his 17-year marriage to wife Juanita in 2006 and forked over $168 million in the settlement. Determined to protect his $650 million fortune, Jordan reportedly had his new fiancée Yvette Prieto sign a prenuptial agreement.

5. Jordan Has 4 Homes Including a Jupiter, Fla. Mansion on a Jack Nicklaus Designed Golf Course



According to Velvet Ropes, Jordan has four houses with locations in Charlotte, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Jupiter. Jordan’s Jupiter home has plenty of space and a media room designed to handle cigar smoke as Echo Fine Properties detailed.

MJ’s choice of a 3-acre homesite at The Bear’s Club is not all that unpredictable. His desire for privacy will certainly be well-served there, as entry to The Bear’s Club is well guarded.

His home has already been landscaped with a literal forest of trees, giving little or no glimpse of his mammoth 28,000-square-foot home, together with 3 separate structures; a guard house, guest house and pool house. He paid $4.8m for the land and $7.6m for the construction, making this $12.4m mansion probably the most expensive non-waterfront home in the Palm Beaches. MJ’s total commitment when furnished will probably exceed $20m… Jordan’s house has 11 bedrooms, 6 on the 2nd floor alone, a 2-story guard house, an athletic wing together with basketball court, and a lavish workout facility. It’s rumored his huge media room with state-of-the-art electronics is ‘cigar friendly’.

Jordan has been trying to sell his Chicago estate for six years, per Business Insider.