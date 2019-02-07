Orlando Magic Shouldn’t Trade Nikola Vucevic, Says Chris Broussard

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been involved in every trade imaginable. The Phoenix Suns have been salivating over Lonzo Ball for a while. As I reported on December 13, the Lakers and Suns were in discussions in bringing Trevor Ariza to the Lakers.

Over the weekend, some felt it was a done deal.

But wait a minute. …

An article via Arizona Sports says that Lonzo Ball was traded to the Phoenix Suns, but when you click the article, it says the page has not been found.

A twitter user tweeted the link here:

SKELETON: Lakers trade point guard Lonzo Ball to the Suns https://t.co/rbEK6AdiSx via @@azsports — Gilbert Escobedo (@GilbertEscobed7) February 3, 2019

Upon further investigation via Twitter, one user referenced that someone may know something and somehow the streets of Reddit are talking.

Check out the thread below for context:

Lonzo Ball traded to Phoenix Suns does not register on Arizona News’ site… It reads page not found. What do y’all think?! Was Lonzo Ball traded to the Phoenix Suns?! pic.twitter.com/JrWKJkfiSq — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 3, 2019

The Suns wanted Ball and the Lakers declined. Things have changed since then.

The Orlando Magic have also had interest in Ball. In December, the Lakers discussed a potential three-team deal involving themselves the Pelicans and the Magic.

“If it’s a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal,” a league source with Lakers knowledge told me last month.

But the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“

In another potential move, a league source indicated that the Lakers could try to keep Lonzo Ball out of the deal. “But that will have to be in a three-team trade scenario for alternative assets.”

One scenario includes the Orlando Magic, if they are ready to trade Vucevic to give Mo Bamba big minutes. Vucevic’s contract expires this summer.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

Vuc isn’t worried about today’s deadline.

“I’m on my same routine – go home, get lunch and rest a little bit,” Vucevic said. “Nothing changes much, really.”

“It’s very important for us, these last five games, to try and get as many wins as we can and go into the break feeling good about ourselves,’’ said Vucevic, whose Magic came into Thursday tied for 10thin the East and four games back of No. 8 Miami. “(The days leading up to the break) can be tricky because your mind can go off and already be on vacation. But it’s important to stay focused and understand that every game is important – especially for us. So, we have to approach every game 100 percent seriously and try to get as many wins as we can.”

The Magic are currently 22-32. They started out hot and have cooled off some. When healthy, Vucevic has put up pretty solid individual stats in his All-Star season; 15 points and 10 rebounds to be exact. “He been one of the few pillars during this tough stretch for them,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And now he’s really coming into his own and he’s still young, so even though he’s played over many years, he’s still a relatively young player.”

“So I would not trade, I would try to, you know, get the right pieces around him, so it’ll be interesting. I think they will end up keeping him, but you know, we’ll see.”

NBA trade deadline is almost over, stay tuned!