Super Bowl 2019: Will Patriots or Rams Win & Who’s Named MVP? (VOTE)

The two-week layoff between the AFC and NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl Sunday can be brutal for many. But it’s especially tough for the fans of the two teams who are anxiously awaiting the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams to take the field. After both teams completed impressive runs through the regular season and picked up big postseason wins, the attention shifts to Super Bowl 53 on Sunday.

Unlike matchups we’ve seen in previous years, this game is tough to call. The Rams actually opened as -1.5 point favorites on some sites, as Odds Shark revealed. But the spread has shifted completely to the other side, with the Patriots favored by anywhere from two to three points less than 24 hours prior to kickoff.

The shift in odds happened almost immediately after the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in Patrick Mahomes during an overtime thriller. It’s apparent Tom Brady still has plenty left in the tank, but now comes the big question of whether New England can top a talented Rams group.

Let’s look at the latest on how the public views this game and then get your vote on who will win both the game and the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Latest on Patriots vs. Rams Picks & Public Consensus

When evaluating how the betting has gone on the Patriots vs. Rams matchup, it’s interesting to note that the line hasn’t moved much after New England became the favorite. Although Odds Shark shows the consensus spread pick still being on Brady and company, it’s just by a 53-47 percent edge at this point.

Shortly after the matchup was set, the consensus had jumped in favor of the Patriots, as 68 percent of the public was picking them back on January 22. Beyond that, we know that more people believe this game will be a high-scoring affair, considering the projected total sits at 56 and that 55 percent of the picks are on the over.

For those curious about how some of the big bets have come in, it was reported there was a $2 million bet on the Rams moneyline (per Beating The Book) and a seven-figure bet on Patriots -2.5 recently. Both were revealed by Odds Shark, so it seems bettors are somewhat split on this matchup.

Super Bowl MVP Odds, Prediction & Vote

Let’s evaluate the latest MVP odds on the Super Bowl, which have been released by Bovada and posted on Odds Shark. It’s worth noting that there are a massive number of players listed, so we’ve included the top/core group below and in the poll.

Tom Brady +130

Jared Goff +250

Todd Gurley +1000

Sony Michel +1200

C.J. Anderson +1600

Aaron Donald +1800

James White +2000

Julian Edelman +2000

Rob Gronkowski +2000

Brandin Cooks +4000

Robert Woods +5000

Greg Zuerlein +6600

Stephen Gostkowski +6600

Ndamukong Suh +7500

Dante Fowler Jr. +7500

Rex Burkhead +8000

Cordarrelle Patterson +8000

Aqib Talib +9000

Josh Reynolds +10000

Chris Hogan +10000

Kyle Van Noy +10000

Tyler Higbee +20000

Gerald Everett +20000

Phillip Dorsett +25000

Before voting, it’s worth noting that of the 19 Super Bowl MVPs since the year 2000, there were 12 quarterbacks, three wide receivers, three linebackers, and one safety. Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis did win the award in 1998, but aside from him, Emmitt Smith and Ottis Anderson, no other rusher has won it after 1984.

