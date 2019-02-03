Phillip Dorsett’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Phillip Dorsett’s parents are Phillip Sr. and Vertez Dorsett. The Patriots wide receiver is in no way related to former NFL star Tony Dorsett.

Dorsett’s parents have been together for just under 30 years, and live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Phillip Sr. was a track coach for his son at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and Dorsett dedicated his first touchdown to his father.

Here’s what you need to know about Phillip Dorsett’s parents, Phillip Sr. and Vertez:

1. Phillip Sr. & Vertez Have Been Married for 29 Years

According to an Instagram post by Phillip Sr., he and his wife have been together for 29 years. On their anniversary in August, Phillip Sr. wrote, “29 years and counting! Love this lady! Best lover, friend, and mother to my kids I could have ever imagine! ❤️❤️💯💯 Happy Anniversary Bae!”

On Vertez’s Instagram, she wrote, “Happy 29th Anniversary to my amazing 😉 hubby!! May God continue to bless us with many many more!! Love you to the moon and back!! 😍😘❤️❤️🎊🥂🍾 @u_patriots_dad”

Dorsett shared a similar Instagram post for his parents in 2016, writing, “27 Years Strong 🙌🏾 #Blessed”

According to Earn the Necklace, Vertez graduated from Boyd H. Anderson High School and attended Concorde Career Institute. She married Phillip Sr. on August 28, 1989.

2. Phillip Sr. Is a Well-Known Track Coach for St. Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale

Dorsett Sr. is an assistant track coach at St. Thomas Aquinas, and coached his son in track while he was a student there. To The Sun Sentinel, Dorsett Sr. said,

“The thing was, Phillip was the type of athlete that I had to pull back. I’d say ‘We’re done for the day,’ and he always wanted to do more. I was tougher on him, yes, but he always wanted to do more. Coaching him was fun. Eventually, he was assisting me and he learned a lot, as my athlete, assisting other kids and his teammates.”

Vertez was also involved in a hands-on way with her son growing up, and has served on the board of directors for Dorsett’s youth football team, the Washington Park Buccaneers, in the South Florida Youth League.

Dorsett has the same level of respect for his parents, and his family in general. In the open letter that he penned to his future NFL team via The Player’s Tribune, Dorsett wrote,

Growing up, my dad had 10 brothers and sisters. We have a big family and we’re all very close. Applying this bond to football has been invaluable. In everything you do, you represent your family. I try to represent mine with the utmost respect. I have never been in trouble or done anything that would disgrace my family — and that isn’t going to change. I will bring that same sense of respect to your organization.

3. Phillip Sr. & Vertez’s Instagram Accounts Are Titled ‘U_Patriots_Dad’ & ‘U_Patriots_Mom’

Dorsett might have a robust social media presence, with over 68,000 followers, but his father flies under the radar a little bit more, with the Instagram handle, “U_Patriots_Dad.”

Phillip Sr. and Vertez are clearly Patriots super-fans, and often attend their son’s games, both at Gillette Stadium and on the road. The proud father often posts pictures of his Patriots suitcase tag with the caption “wheels up,” and will also post videos and photos of his son playing for the team.

As for Vertez, her “U_Patriots_Mom” handle is just as supportive. For Dorsett’s birthday, Vertez wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my BabyBoy🎉😘 Mommy is so PROUD of you!! May God continue to bless you with many more!! Love you 😍 😘🤗💕🎉🎊🎈”

4. Dorsett’s Sister, Briana, Is a Bodybuilder & Influencer on Instagram

Briana Dorsett-Moore is Dorsett’s sister, a bodybuilder who lives in Florida. According to her Instagram bio, Dorsett-Moore is a fitness nutrition specialist, a bikini champion, an alum of Florida International University, and married to her high school sweetheart.

Dorsett-Moore actually married the man she went to prom with, according to a 10-year anniversary post on Instagram.

Dorsett has posted a few supportive Instagrams for his sister on his own account, writing once of a picture of his sister, “#FlexFriday … It Runs In The Family 💪🏾”

In another photo that he shared of his mother and sister, Dorsett wrote, “My Foundation….My Motivation….”

5. Dorsett Is Not Related to Tony Dorsett, Despite Widespread Speculation

Phillip Dorsett’s father is not Tony Dorsett; the Patriots wide receiver’s father is named Phillip Dorsett Sr. Dorsett has no relation to Tony Dorsett, despite their shared profession and identical last name. Tony Dorsett does have a son who played in the NFL, Anthony Dorsett Jr., who played as a safety in the NFL for several teams.