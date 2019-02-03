Rex Burkhead’s Wife Danielle Shows Off Super Bowl Outfit for Baby Jet

Rex Burkhead’s wife, Danielle, is at the Super Bowl to support her husband — and she’s brought along a very special guest. Two-month-old Jett Burkhead will also be in attendance for his father’s big day, according to Danielle’s Instagram.

Danielle has posted several times about the experience of traveling with baby Jett to Atlanta, and of preparing him for such a hectic weekend. She also explained on Instagram that her mother had joined her on the trip, writing, “The real MVP this weekend is my mama who flew to Boston just to make this super bowl trip with me and Jett and also helping us back to Dallas next week. She’s the best mom to look up to ❤️”

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle’s Instagram Story: ‘Telling Jett Super Bowl Secrets’

On Sunday morning, Danielle posted a series of photos to her Instagram story, showing Jett’s journey so far during Super Bowl weekend. In one photo, Burkhead was seen talking to his baby boy, captioning it, “Telling Jett Super Bowl Secrets.”

Here are some of the other photos Danielle posted to Instagram in the hours leading up to her husband’s big game:

Burkhead made headlines in November when reporters found out that he was late for practice because Danielle, his wife of five years, was expected to give birth any moment.

On November 22, Danielle broke the news of Jett’s safe birth on Instagram, writing, “We welcomed our sweet Jett Michael Burkhead into the world on Saturday, 11/17, weighing 8lbs 13 oz. We are overflowing love and joy for this amazing blessing. Thankful to the Lord for a happy and healthy son and the millions of blessings he’s given. Happy thanksgiving!”

A month later, Danielle celebrated the one-month-anniversary of her only son, writing on Instagram, “Jett was 1 month old last week! He loves his milk, baths, mom and dad, looking at lights, and tummy time! Hates not having milk, taking away the paci. Sister Sadie has come a long way and likes to wash his hair and check on him when he cries 💙”

According to their wedding registry, Rex and Danielle were married on February 22, 2014. Danielle will often give shoutouts to her husband on Instagram, commending his behavior as a father and a husband. On February 22, 2018, Danielle commemorated their anniversary with a sweet post: “4 years married. 11 years together. Thankful is an understatement. ❤️”

Danielle has also shared her faith with her 2,000 followers, posting one Instagram in 2017 that read,