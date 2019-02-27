Romeo Langford NBA Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Stock

With the 2018-19 college basketball season pushing towards tournament time, the 2019 NBA Draft chatter is ramping up as well. Mock drafts, projections and bold predictions are coming from all over, and one name who’s an interesting prospect is Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford. The freshman guard has looked good for the most part this season and has put together a solid all-around stat line.

Through the first 27 games of the season, Langford has averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. The biggest area he’s struggled thus far has been from beyond the arc, as he’s made just 27.1 percent of his attempts from deep. Regardless, the 6-foot-6 guard’s NBA draft stock has remained solid to this point, and he looks to have the makings of a first-round selection.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Langford’s draft projections, stock and where the mocks currently have him coming off the board. Beyond that, we’ll check into where the Hoosiers freshman stands on big boards heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Romeo Langford NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

There are a number of varying projections on Langford, but most have him landing somewhere in the top-10. Hoops Hype’s Bryan Kalbrosky broke down an aggregated mock draft which features projections from a number of different sites. Among the mocks included are ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and NBADraft.net.

In this aggregated draft, Langford received a projection of No. 7 overall, placing him just ahead of UNC’s Nassir Little and Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson. His highest mark came in at No. 5 from ESPN while NBADraft.net has him off the board at No. 13 and landing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Our own Jon Adams gave some love to the Indiana guard in his most recent mock draft, sending him to the Washington Wizards at No. 7. This also has him ahead of Little along with Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Romeo Langford NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Sticking with the NBADraft.net projections, their big board has him climbing up the ranks but still puts him lower than the bulk of the mock drafts. He currently sits at No. 13, which is up two spots from the previous ranking. When comparing him to other shooting guards, he’s just behind Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech (No. 12) and a good amount behind Duke’s Cam Reddish (No. 7) and Alexander-Walker (No. 6).

The praise and hype didn’t get much higher than what we found in ESPN’s NBA Draft “best available” list. Although their top-five featured a few expected names in Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ja Morant and Reddish, Langford was listed as the No. 5 overall top prospect currently. It’s high praise and puts him ahead of Little and Culver, who come in at No. 6 and 7, respectively.

READ NEXT: RJ Barrett NBA Draft Projection: Bulls Among Fits for Duke Star