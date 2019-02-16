Salt Lake Stallions Roster, Depth Chart & AAF Schedule

Salt Lake Stallions Roster, Depth Chart & AAF Schedule

The Alliance of American Football is picking up steam as the season rolls along, and multiple teams have a number of intriguing players on their rosters. Of the eight teams in the league, one group that features an interesting core is the Salt Lake Stallions. The team is led by former NFL coach Dennis Erickson, a fact which drew interest in its own right even before the year.

We’re going to take the deep dive into Salt Lake’s roster, offensive depth chart and their schedule for the 2019 Alliance of American Football season. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and then has two semifinal games in the postseason along with a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.

Let’s start off with the roster and depth chart for the offensive side of the ball, and also check out the TV schedule and how to watch games.

Salt Lake Stallions Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name
Quarterback Josh Woodrum
Quarterback Matt Linehan
Quarterback Austin Allen
Running back Branden Oliver
Running back Matt Asiata
Running back Joel Bouagnon
Running back Terrell Newby
Wide receiver Adonis Jennings
Wide receiver Dres Anderson
Wide receiver Sam Mobley
Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El
Wide receiver Jordan Leslie
Wide receiver Kenny Bell
Wide receiver Kaelin Clay
Tight end Anthony Denham
Tight end Nick Truesdell
Tight end Tanner Balderree
Tight end Austin Traylor
Center Austin Davis
Center Jake Bennett
Guard Tuni Kanuch
Guard Nick Callender
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi
Offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe
Tackle Ryan Cummings
Tackle Leon Johnson

 

Salt Lake Stallions Defensive Roster

Position Player Name
Defensive end Karter Schult
Defensive tackle Darius Hamilton
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell
Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi
Defensive tackle Sealver Siliga
Defensive line Eddy Wilson
Defensive line Handsome Tanielu
Defensive line Chris Odom
Cornerback Steve Williams
Linebacker Ed Shockley
Linebacker Josh Banderas
Linebacker Trevor Reilly
Linebacker Luke Carrezola
Linebacker Greer Martini
Linebacker Anthony Williams
Linebacker Gionni Paul
Defensive back Jordan Sterns
Defensive back Henre’ Toliver
Defensive back Micah Hannemann
Defensive back C.J. Smith
Defensive back Chanceller James
Defensive back Will Davis
Safety Cody Brown

Special Teams

Position Player Name
Kicker Taylor Bertolet
Punter Austin Rehkow
Long snapper Colton Taylor

Salt Lake Stallions Depth Chart

*Note: Depth chart comes courtesy of No Extra Points

Position Starter Backup
Quarterback Josh Woodrum Matt Linehan Austin Allen
Running back Joel Bouagnon Branden Oliver Matt Asiata/Terrell Newby
Wide receiver Adonis Jennings Kenny Bell
Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El Sam Mobley
Tight end Anthony Denham Nick Truesdell Austin Traylor

Salt Lake Stallions Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

  • Week 1: Arizona Hotshots 38, Salt Lake Stallions 22
  • Week 2: Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m.: Salt Lake at Birmingham (TNT)
  • Week 3: Saturday, February 23 at 3 p.m.: Arizona at Salt Lake (B/R Live)
  • Week 4: Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m.: Orlando at Salt Lake (B/R Live)
  • Week 5: Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Diego (NFL Network)
  • Week 6: Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at Salt Lake (B/R Live)
  • Week 7: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Antonio (NFL Network)
  • Week 8: Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.: San Diego at Salt Lake (NFL Network)
  • Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.: Salt Lake at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 10: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

