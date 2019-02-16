Salt Lake Stallions Roster, Depth Chart & AAF Schedule

The Alliance of American Football is picking up steam as the season rolls along, and multiple teams have a number of intriguing players on their rosters. Of the eight teams in the league, one group that features an interesting core is the Salt Lake Stallions. The team is led by former NFL coach Dennis Erickson, a fact which drew interest in its own right even before the year.

We’re going to take the deep dive into Salt Lake’s roster, offensive depth chart and their schedule for the 2019 Alliance of American Football season. The AAF runs over 10 weeks and then has two semifinal games in the postseason along with a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.

Let’s start off with the roster and depth chart for the offensive side of the ball, and also check out the TV schedule and how to watch games.

Salt Lake Stallions Offensive Roster

Position Player Name Quarterback Josh Woodrum Quarterback Matt Linehan Quarterback Austin Allen Running back Branden Oliver Running back Matt Asiata Running back Joel Bouagnon Running back Terrell Newby Wide receiver Adonis Jennings Wide receiver Dres Anderson Wide receiver Sam Mobley Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El Wide receiver Jordan Leslie Wide receiver Kenny Bell Wide receiver Kaelin Clay Tight end Anthony Denham Tight end Nick Truesdell Tight end Tanner Balderree Tight end Austin Traylor Center Austin Davis Center Jake Bennett Guard Tuni Kanuch Guard Nick Callender Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi Offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe Tackle Ryan Cummings Tackle Leon Johnson

Salt Lake Stallions Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive end Karter Schult Defensive tackle Darius Hamilton Defensive tackle Mike Purcell Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi Defensive tackle Sealver Siliga Defensive line Eddy Wilson Defensive line Handsome Tanielu Defensive line Chris Odom Cornerback Steve Williams Linebacker Ed Shockley Linebacker Josh Banderas Linebacker Trevor Reilly Linebacker Luke Carrezola Linebacker Greer Martini Linebacker Anthony Williams Linebacker Gionni Paul Defensive back Jordan Sterns Defensive back Henre’ Toliver Defensive back Micah Hannemann Defensive back C.J. Smith Defensive back Chanceller James Defensive back Will Davis Safety Cody Brown

Special Teams

Position Player Name Kicker Taylor Bertolet Punter Austin Rehkow Long snapper Colton Taylor

Salt Lake Stallions Depth Chart

Position Starter Backup Quarterback Josh Woodrum Matt Linehan Austin Allen Running back Joel Bouagnon Branden Oliver Matt Asiata/Terrell Newby Wide receiver Adonis Jennings Kenny Bell Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El Sam Mobley Tight end Anthony Denham Nick Truesdell Austin Traylor

Salt Lake Stallions Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1: Arizona Hotshots 38, Salt Lake Stallions 22

Week 2: Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m.: Salt Lake at Birmingham (TNT)

Week 3: Saturday, February 23 at 3 p.m.: Arizona at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Week 4: Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m.: Orlando at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Week 5: Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Diego (NFL Network)

Week 6: Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

Week 7: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Week 8: Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m.: San Diego at Salt Lake (NFL Network)

Week 9: Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.: Salt Lake at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Week 10: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

