San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet: Score, Highlights & Stats

In the final Week 3 matchup for the Alliance of American Football, the San Antonio Commanders head on the road to meet the San Diego Fleet. It’s a battle of 1-1 teams in the Western Conference and the winner will move into a tie for first place (based on record) with the Arizona Hotshots.

This game marks a rematch of the Week 1 matchup which was played in San Antonio and the Commanders won 15-6. That game was tied at 6-6 heading into halftime and it wasn’t until Commanders (and former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers) running back Kenneth Farrow found the end zone. They tacked on a field goal after to lock up the win late and start the season off with a victory.

Week 2 was a different story, as the Fleet outscored the Atlanta Legends 24-3 over the final three quarters to pick up a 24-12 win. On the opposite side, San Antonio was outscored by 17 in the fourth quarter to fall to the currently undefeated Orlando Apollos 37-29 in brutal fashion.

We’re going to break down the top plays from the Week 3 AAF matchup, along with the running score and halftime/final stats from this matchup.

Updated Score & Highlights: San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.

Philip Nelson Picked Early

Philip Nelson's first throw of the game is a gorgeous deep pick to De'Vante Bausby pic.twitter.com/6lXICv3Mf6 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Logan Woodside Connects for Long TD With Mekale McKay: 8-0

Logan Woodside's first pass is a deep touchdown to MeKale Mckay pic.twitter.com/vwxRCXTxz4 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Logan Woodside Intercepted

Safety Jordan Martin picks off Logan Woodside on 3rd and 35 pic.twitter.com/GNHrz3JMlg — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Philip Nelson Hits Nelson Spruce for Six: 8-6

Nelson ➡ Nelson. Philip Nelson to Nelson Spruce for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/L1M3WfUMqR — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Nelson Spruce Hauls in Another One

Nelson hitting Nelson again pic.twitter.com/pIk3PL88I5 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

A.J. Tarpley Picks off Woodside and Takes It in for Touchdown: 14-8

Nelson to Nelson Connection Works Again for Six: 22-8

Nelson to Nelson, second TD of the game! #SAvsSD pic.twitter.com/lRVH1AUFyr — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 25, 2019

Shakir Soto With the Huge Sack on Logan Woodside

Shakir Soto just snatched Logan Woodside's soul pic.twitter.com/uF7Syx1bRO — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 25, 2019

Updated score: 22-8 San Diego

San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Stats/Names to Watch

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.

Quarterbacks

SA: Logan Woodside-–

SD: Philip Nelson–

Running Backs

SA: Kenneth Farrow–

SA: Trey Williams–

SD: Ja’Quan Gardner–

SD: Terrell Watson–

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)

SA: Mekale McKay–

SA: De’Marcus Ayers–

SA: Greg Ward Jr. –

SD: Nelson Spruce–

SD: Brian Brown–

SD: Dontez Ford–

READ NEXT: AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent on Rosters