San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet: Score, Highlights & Stats

In the final Week 3 matchup for the Alliance of American Football, the San Antonio Commanders head on the road to meet the San Diego Fleet. It’s a battle of 1-1 teams in the Western Conference and the winner will move into a tie for first place (based on record) with the Arizona Hotshots.
This game marks a rematch of the Week 1 matchup which was played in San Antonio and the Commanders won 15-6. That game was tied at 6-6 heading into halftime and it wasn’t until Commanders (and former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers) running back Kenneth Farrow found the end zone. They tacked on a field goal after to lock up the win late and start the season off with a victory.
Week 2 was a different story, as the Fleet outscored the Atlanta Legends 24-3 over the final three quarters to pick up a 24-12 win. On the opposite side, San Antonio was outscored by 17 in the fourth quarter to fall to the currently undefeated Orlando Apollos 37-29 in brutal fashion.
We’re going to break down the top plays from the Week 3 AAF matchup, along with the running score and halftime/final stats from this matchup.
Updated Score & Highlights: San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet
Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.
Philip Nelson Picked Early
Logan Woodside Connects for Long TD With Mekale McKay: 8-0
Logan Woodside Intercepted
Philip Nelson Hits Nelson Spruce for Six: 8-6
Nelson Spruce Hauls in Another One
A.J. Tarpley Picks off Woodside and Takes It in for Touchdown: 14-8
Nelson to Nelson Connection Works Again for Six: 22-8
Shakir Soto With the Huge Sack on Logan Woodside
Updated score: 22-8 San Diego
San Antonio Commanders vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Stats/Names to Watch
*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.
