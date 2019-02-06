Markelle Fultz Trade Talk: Hawks, Magic Headline Packages for Sixers Guard

The situation with Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been a mystery that’s nearly impossible to solve. And in turn, his future with the organization remains up in the air. There have been rumblings that the Sixers could move Fultz prior to the trade deadline, and there are a handful of ways that deal can make sense for the team.

Although there are a few intriguing fits for the young guard, major questions remain about his shoulder. As he currently rehabs after being diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, his timeline for return is up in the air. Beyond that, no one knows what type of player he’ll be once back on the floor, which has impacted his trade value.

Just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski teamed up to talk about rumors and Fultz’s name came up. As Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice detailed, the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic have spoken to the Sixers about a potential trade for the guard.

"Those guys aren't on the team if Markelle Fultz is a normal No. 1 overall pick," @ZachLowe_NBA says on his deadline special with @wojespn. Woj says they've talked to Atlanta, Orlando about him: "There's a real possibility he's played his last game with the Sixers." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 6, 2019

The statement that Fultz may have “played his last game with the Sixers” is eye-opening. But let’s take a look at a few possible deals including both the Magic and Hawks.

*All deals created with the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Orlando Magic Send Terrence Ross to Sixers

*Sixers second a second-round pick to Magic

Terrence Ross has seen his value continue to increase, as he’s averaged a career-best 14.4 points over 54 games this season. He’s connecting on 37.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and would provide nice outside scoring for the Sixers’ second unit. While he’s on an expiring deal, this also allows Philly to avoid being cap-strapped after the year.

Beyond Ross, the addition of Jonathan Simmons would be a solid one as he can provide a bit of everything. Brett Brown’s squad certainly needs more than one player capable of logging decent minutes off the bench so Simmons would make sense. While he has two years left on his current deal, Spotrac shows that only $1 million of his deal next year is guaranteed, allowing the Sixers to get out of it should they choose to.

Pelicans Add Markelle Fultz & Sixers Get Front Court Help

*Sixers send a second-round pick to Pelicans

If the New Orleans Pelicans are going into rebuild mode and plan on moving multiple pieces, why not add a young player like Fultz in the process? Nikola Mirotic is the ideal stretch-four player for the Sixers and could produce right out of the gate. As a core part of the second unit, Philly’s outlook would immediately improve in terms of their bench production.

Kenrich Williams remains somewhat of an unknown even after receiving big minutes in the Pelicans’ most recent games. They’ve been incredibly shorthanded, but the 24-year-old has stepped up nicely, scoring 29 points with 24 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his first two games. He’s continued to produce since that point as well.

Hawks Send Dewayne Dedmon to Sixers for Fultz

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps first reported, the Sixers have shown interest in Dewayne Dedmon, and he even revealed the team would have to deal Fultz to get him. So, we’ll say hypothetically they opt to go that route and acquire Dedmon.

Tyler Dorsey is somewhat of a wild card from the Atlanta Hawks, and may not play any role. The big pull here is the fact that the team adds more frontcourt depth with Dedmon and also another guard in the process. With the team’s starting five already strong, depth in the second unit is going to be key.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis