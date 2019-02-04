Todd Gurley Injury: Latest on Rams RB’s Super Bowl Playing Time

The situation with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley continues to get stranger and tougher to figure out as time rolls on. Gurley, who was arguably the best runner in the NFL this season, saw limited work in the NFC Championship Game. Since that point, multiple questions came up about his health and status ahead of the Super Bowl.

Gurley made it clear he was healthy, but that doesn’t seem to be the case, as it’s apparent with the game now underway that there’s something off about the Rams star. Gurley has played limited snaps through the early stages of the Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots. even with that said, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports said on the broadcast that the team stated there’s nothing to report on the running back.

Regardless, something seems to be going on with Gurley, as this marks the second consecutive game in which he’s been very.

Latest Update on Todd Gurley’s Knee

The team stating there’s nothing to report doesn’t add up based on Gurley’s current workload and what Wolfson detailed during the game. As she reported Gurley has been seen stretching on the sideline, working on a bike and also favoring his knee.

“The Rams told me there is nothing to report on Todd Gurley. All I can tell you is I was told he was going to be heavily involved in this gameplan, but with that knee injury, he could wake up and it could just not feel right. We watched him in practice this week, he ran hard, took a lot of reps, but definitely favored it walking back to the huddle. I’ve been watching him, he’s been stretching, he’s been on the bike. He just had a conversation with C.J. Anderson and his running backs coach. We’ll see if he can get more involved.” Wolfson stated.

Through the first half of action, the 24-year-old has just three carries for 10 yards while Anderson has four grabs for 10 yards. Neither player has a reception to this point, which is somewhat surprising.

Todd Gurley Addresses NFC Championship Performance

After Gurley had just five touches through the Rams’ overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints, he was adamant that nothing was wrong with him. The star running back simply said his performance was “sorry,” as NFL.com’s Kevin Patra revealed.

“I was sorry. I was sorry as hell today,” Gurley said. “I was sorry. So, C.J. (Anderson) did his thing. The whole team did its thing. Everybody kept me up during the game. That’s why it’s a team sport. This is the greatest team sport in America. It takes everybody, everybody on the team and that’s what we did.”

We’ll update this post as additional information on Gurley’s status is revealed.

