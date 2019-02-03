Tony Romo NFL Stats & Accolades: Did Cowboys QB Make Super Bowl?

From a statistical standpoint, Tony Romo will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. He was impressive throughout his career which began with him being an undrafted free agent in 2003. While it took until the midway point of the 2006 season for Romo to receive an opportunity to start for the Cowboys, he tallied a strong 78-49 regular-season record over 127 starts (156 appearances).

Romo currently sits as the franchise passing leader with 34,183 yards, ahead of Troy Aikman (32,942 yards) and Roger Staubach (22,700). Of course, the three players were all from different eras, but it doesn’t take away from the impressive numbers he posted. But two things missing from Romo’s resume include a Super Bowl victory and an appearance.

One of the biggest topics of debate around the current NFL analyst is his win/loss record in the postseason. Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times, posting a 2-4 record, but while he receives a lot of kickback for those numbers, he had success in the playoffs, even if it didn’t lead to a Super Bowl run.

Tony Romo’s Playoff Numbers

The Cowboys never made it beyond the divisional round with Romo at the helm, but in three of the four seasons he led Dallas to the playoffs, the team won 11-plus games and were NFC East champions. Regardless, all ended in disappointment, but the lack of playoff wins and no Super Bowl victories can’t fall entirely on the former signal-caller.

In the two early years of Romo’s career in which the team made the playoffs, he struggled with accuracy, completing 58.6 and 50.0 percent of his passes in 2006 and 2007. The Cowboys went 0-2 in that span, but Romo threw two touchdowns against one interception. The final two playoff berths (2009 and 2014) were a different story.

Romo and his teammates won a playoff game both seasons and the Cowboys quarterback completed 64.3 percent of his passes or more in each postseason. His best stretch came in 2014 when he completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 484 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while also leading his first game-winning playoff drive.

Romo’s final playoff push with the Cowboys ended that year with a tough 26-21 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Tony Romo’s NFL Stats & Accolades

The long-time Cowboys starting quarterback may not have had the postseason success many hoped, but he was an impressive player. Over the 156 total games he played in, Romo completed 65.3 percent of his passes while tossing 248 touchdowns and just 117 interceptions. He threw 26 or more touchdown passes in each season that he started 13 or more games.

Along with his impressive stats, Romo made four Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2014. He also led the NFL in passer rating that season and provided consistency for the Cowboys over his career, which helped to end a tough stretch of mediocre quarterback play before him.

READ NEXT: Tony Romo’s NFL Future: Odds Show Move Into Coaching Possible