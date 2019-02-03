Travis Scott’s Music & Songs: Scott’s Greatest Hits

Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 on Sunday, February 3, 2019. While he sets out on his Astroworld: Wish You Where Here tour, the rapper plans to turn the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas into a massive carnival, according to Las Vegas Weekly. The tour comes in support of his celebrated third studio album, Astroworld, named after a shuttered Six Flags amusement park in Scott’s hometown of Houston.

Scott recently celebrated his daughter Stormi’s first birthday (on February 1) by releasing her own custom tour merchandise inspired by Astroworld. Scott shares Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who revealed her secret pregnancy with Stormi during the 2017 Super Bowl on Feb. 4. The tie-dye and sky blue designs feature a sun, cloud and lightning bolt design to symbolize Stormi’s name. The “Stormiworld” pieces also read, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”

Fans have come to expect nothing but the best from Scott, and the rapper shows no signs of slowing down or disappointing his fans. Scott came flying into the solo rap scene in 2013 with his mixtape Owl Pharaoh, which included hits like “Upper Echelon” and “Quintana.”

He followed up Owl Pharaoh with Rodeo, which featured songs like “3500” and “Antidote.” The album also graced fans with “Oh My / Dis Side” featuring Migo’s Quavo and “90210” with Kacy Hill. Fans waited eagerly for Astroworld and weren’t disappointed. The album features songs such as “Sicko Mode,” “Yosemite,” and “Butterfly Effect,” among many others.

Check out a roundup of some of our favorite Travis Scott songs below:

“Biebs in the Trap”

When “Biebs in the Trap” was first released, fans thought Justin Bieber was on the track, which made sense considering his feature on “Maria I’m Drunk.” However, Scott’s “beibs” refers to cocaine, according to HighsNobiety, continuing the “longstanding tradition of using the names of white celebrities as euphemisms for the drug.”

“Upper Echelon”

For many fans, this was their first introduction to Scott’s music. With an explosive hook, intense beats and the repeated “straight up!” and “that dope!,” the song drags listeners in, and makes them really feel the music, the lyrics and the intensity of Scott’s world. “Upper Echelon” is definitely one of our favorites.

“Maria I’m Drunk”

Featuring Justin Bieber and Young Thug, “Maria I’m Drunk” has some softer R&B undertones, with a splash of drunken piano and banging beats thrown in the mix. All three musicians combine to create an interesting compilation about getting drunk and seeing “what that booty can do.” A great, slower single of Scott’s.

“3500”

“3500” is reminiscent of “Upper Echelon,” and includes an intense bit of trap music bleeding with sharp lyrics, a loud beat and mainstream sounds. Lyrically, Scott, Future and 2 Chainz bring their A-game to “3500,” even weaving in lyrics where fans can’t tell whether he’s saying ‘$3,500 for the coat,’ or ‘$3,500 for the coke,” which Scott is okay with, according to a post on Instagram.

“Antidote”

“Antidote,” featured on Scott’s debut studio album Rodeo, grew to become one of the most popular songs of the rapper’s career. With over 200 million views on YouTube, the song is a perfect combination of what fans love most about his music: ad-libs, heavy beats, trap tones and mad lyrics.

“Oh My / Dis Side”

“Oh My / Dis Side” is a whirlwind of crazy fast beats, mixed with the cool undertones of a slow, relaxing R&B melody, a combination which Scott seems to have a knack at creating. Featuring ad-libs from fellow artist Quavo, the song is easily one of Scott’s best, and is hard not to play on repeat.

“Goosebumps”

Easily one of the best songs of 2017, “Goosebumps” helped propel Scott into the realms of “pro hit-maker.” Utilizing some of his favorite ad-libs like “YAH,” and “IT’S LIT!” easily captivated fans of Scott’s music and pushed him even further up the rap game ranks.

What are some of your favorite tunes by Scott? Did we miss any, or do you disagree with any of our choices? Let us know in the comments below! And tune in to Scott’s halftime show during Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019.

READ NEXT: Travis Scott Tour & Tickets 2019