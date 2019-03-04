AAF Week 4 Standings, Scores & Updated Stats: Aaron Murray’s Emergence

We’ve officially made it through the first four weeks of Alliance of American Football action and were handed a few upsets and surprising finishes in the process. The two most attention-grabbing outcomes came from a previously undefeated team (Birmingham Iron) and winless team (Atlanta Legends).

For starters, we were left with just one undefeated team remaining following Week 4, as the Orlando Apollos got the job done to pick up a 20-11 road win against the Salt Lake Stallions. The same can’t be said for Birmingham, who was upset at home by the San Antonio Commanders. With that said, let’s take a look at the final scores from the AAF action.

Here’s a look at the scores from Week 4:

Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23

Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11

San Antonio Commanders 12, Birmingham Iron 11

Atlanta Legends 14, Arizona Hotshots 11

Let’s check out the updated standings, stats and some of the top plays from the Week 4 action.

AAF Standings Week 4

PF= Points for

PA= Points against

DIFF= Point differential

Western Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF San Diego Fleet 2-2 1-1 84 64 20 Arizona Hotshots 2-2 1-1 84 77 7 San Antonio Commanders 2-2 1-1 67 85 -18 Salt Lake Stallions 1-3 1-1 65 85 -20

Eastern Conference

Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 4-0 2-0 118 63 55 Birmingham Iron 3-1 2-0 77 33 44 Memphis Express 1-3 0-2 61 90 -29 Atlanta Legends 1-3 0-2 44 103 -59

AAF Week 4 Stats: Top Performers at Each Position

*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and are listed in order of when the game was played.

Quarterbacks

MEM: Zach Mettenberger – 18/25, 174 yards, two total touchdowns (one rushing)

ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 22/32, 244 yards, one touchdown

Running Backs

SA: Kenneth Farrow – 30 carries, 142 yards

SL: Branden Oliver – 17 carries, 71 yards

BIR: Brandon Ross – nine carries, 64 yards

ORL: Akeem Hunt: eight carries, 35 yards, one touchdown

SL: Joel Bouagnon – eight carries, 30 yards, one touchdown

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)

ORL: Charles Johnson – nine catches, 105 yards

SD: Dontez Ford – three catches, 71 yards, one touchdown

SD: Marcus Baugh – four catches, 54 yards, one touchdown

MEM: Reece Horn – four receptions, 63 yards

ORL: Rannell Hall – four catches, 57 yards

BIR: Wes Saxton Jr. – three catches, 54 yards

Best Week 4 AAF Highlights

*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.

Aaron Murray Strikes Early for Atlanta

Aaron Murray and the @aaflegends are off and running in Arizona! #ATLvsAZ pic.twitter.com/fdwOtpX7fQ — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 4, 2019

Atlanta With the First Safety in AAF History

John Wolford Connects With Rashad Ross for Six

.@aafhotshots get on the board with Rashad Ross' 5th TD of the season! #ATLvsAZ pic.twitter.com/5nfIys4U1v — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 4, 2019

San Diego With Early Punt Return Touchdown

.@aaffleet get on the board with the first punt return touchdown in Alliance history! #SDvsMEM pic.twitter.com/WVU2HzF1lB — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 2, 2019

San Diego’s Alex Ross Throws 30-Yard TD Pass After Entering

READ NEXT: AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football