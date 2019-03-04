AAF Week 4 Standings, Scores & Updated Stats: Aaron Murray’s Emergence

We’ve officially made it through the first four weeks of Alliance of American Football action and were handed a few upsets and surprising finishes in the process. The two most attention-grabbing outcomes came from a previously undefeated team (Birmingham Iron) and winless team (Atlanta Legends).
For starters, we were left with just one undefeated team remaining following Week 4, as the Orlando Apollos got the job done to pick up a 20-11 road win against the Salt Lake Stallions. The same can’t be said for Birmingham, who was upset at home by the San Antonio Commanders. With that said, let’s take a look at the final scores from the AAF action.
Here’s a look at the scores from Week 4:
- Memphis Express 26, San Diego Fleet 23
- Orlando Apollos 20, Salt Lake Stallions 11
- San Antonio Commanders 12, Birmingham Iron 11
- Atlanta Legends 14, Arizona Hotshots 11
Let’s check out the updated standings, stats and some of the top plays from the Week 4 action.
AAF Standings Week 4
PF= Points for
PA= Points against
DIFF= Point differential
Western Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF San Diego Fleet 2-2 1-1 84 64 20 Arizona Hotshots 2-2 1-1 84 77 7 San Antonio Commanders 2-2 1-1 67 85 -18 Salt Lake Stallions 1-3 1-1 65 85 -20
Eastern Conference
-
Team Record vs. Conf PF PA DIFF Orlando Apollos 4-0 2-0 118 63 55 Birmingham Iron 3-1 2-0 77 33 44 Memphis Express 1-3 0-2 61 90 -29 Atlanta Legends 1-3 0-2 44 103 -59
AAF Week 4 Stats: Top Performers at Each Position
*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points and are listed in order of when the game was played.
Quarterbacks
- MEM: Zach Mettenberger – 18/25, 174 yards, two total touchdowns (one rushing)
- ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 22/32, 244 yards, one touchdown
Running Backs
- SA: Kenneth Farrow – 30 carries, 142 yards
- SL: Branden Oliver – 17 carries, 71 yards
- BIR: Brandon Ross – nine carries, 64 yards
- ORL: Akeem Hunt: eight carries, 35 yards, one touchdown
- SL: Joel Bouagnon – eight carries, 30 yards, one touchdown
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (All Receiving)
- ORL: Charles Johnson – nine catches, 105 yards
- SD: Dontez Ford – three catches, 71 yards, one touchdown
- SD: Marcus Baugh – four catches, 54 yards, one touchdown
- MEM: Reece Horn – four receptions, 63 yards
- ORL: Rannell Hall – four catches, 57 yards
- BIR: Wes Saxton Jr. – three catches, 54 yards
Best Week 4 AAF Highlights
*Videos courtesy of the Alliance of American Football Twitter, team pages or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan unless otherwise noted.
Aaron Murray Strikes Early for Atlanta
Atlanta With the First Safety in AAF History
John Wolford Connects With Rashad Ross for Six
San Diego With Early Punt Return Touchdown
San Diego’s Alex Ross Throws 30-Yard TD Pass After Entering
