Air Force vs Nevada Betting: Latest Line, Odds & Prediction

The Nevada Wolfpack are coming off an upset loss at the hands of Utah State as they travel to Colorado Springs to face the Air Force Falcons. With the loss, the Wolfpack now sit second in the Mountain West Conference behind Utah State with all three of their losses coming in conference play.

Despite their recent loss to Utah State and subsequent falling out of first in the MWC, the Wolfpack are pretty much a lock to make the NCAA tournament. Even considering they haven’t faced another ranked team all year, the Wolfpack have the sheer talent alone to spark fear in any team that gets the unfortunate call to line up against them.

Behind the excellent wing play of Caleb Martin and Cody Martin, the Wolfpack pose a uniquely difficult challenge for most teams to match up with. Especially with Jordan Caroline (probable for tonight) in the mix, the Wolfpack are big and athletic bunch capable of scoring in a variety of different ways. More than scoring, the Martin twins provide excellent defense and rebounding to go along with their plus court vision.

With only one player on the roster 6’8″ or taller (who doesn’t even see many minutes) the Falcons run out a small ball attack, yet love to dump the ball down to their undersized big men. They tend to play at a slower pace and offer a bit of resistance on the defensive end, playing good team defense. Unfortunately, being a service academy the Falcons struggle to recruit top-tier talent and have the task of facing multiple future NBA players on the Wolfpack roster.

Air Force Falcons vs Nevada Wolfpack Betting Line & Over/Under

(Betting Line and Total courtesy of Oddsshark.com)

Nevada Wolfpack (26-3) vs Air Force Falcons (13-15)

Tueday, March 5th at 11:00 pm ET

Point Spread: Nevada Wolfpack (-13.5)

Point Total: 146

Air Force Falcons vs Nevada Wolfpack Betting Prediction

Air Force plays excellent team defense and one of the most disciplined teams in the nation on that end. Unfortunately, the lack the raw talent to compete with most other NCAA programs and routinely find themselves overmatched in the MWC.

Nevada is far from your typical MWC team and instead features a roster with multiple future NBA players who are all bigger and more athletic than anyone on the Air Force roster. Being that Air Force is so heavily reliant on the play of their big men to function offensively, that will likely become an issue against a bigger and faster Nevada.

NOT IN CODY'S HOUSE 😤 It's a 79-64 Nevada lead over the Rebels with just 3:28 to play!#BattleBorn // #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/r3QyDLuNR4 — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) February 28, 2019

Expect Nevada to come out and dominate the Falcons in a statement win to even themselves back up with Utah State at 14-3 to lead the conference. Despite Air Force getting a boost playing in front of their home crowd on senior night, Nevada is simply too good of a team on all fronts and should overwhelm the Falcons.

Nevada’s biggest challenge this year has been staying motivated and the Wolfpack crushed the Falcons earlier this year while on cruise control during MWC play. With the tournament right around the corner and their regular season title in jeopardy, expect Nevada to be fully locked in and trying to send a message.

Pick: Nevada (-13.5)