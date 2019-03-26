Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Shouldn’t Be ‘Playing a Couple Minutes A Night,’ says Charles Barkley

New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis is on a minutes restriction and TNT analyst, Charles Barkely doesn’t like it!
“He’s a great player, but we need him in the league,” Barkley tells me.
“Not sitting out playing a couple minutes a night.”
Per CBS Sports’ Fantasy Sports:
Davis had 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday’s 113-90 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Davis returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for personal reasons. While Davis managed yet another double-double, he has seen between 20-22 minutes in 11 straight games. As a result, he’s unable to provide the elite production that fantasy owners have grown accustomed to enjoying over the years.
Davis was put on a minutes restriction at or around the NBA’s trading deadline last month.
Also last month, the Pelicans announced that both the team and Dell Demps mutually parted ways. Demps spent 8 1/2 seasons as general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.
“We will immediately begin the process of restructuring our basketball operations department,” stated Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson.
Demps became the fall guy after Anthony Davis trade talks at the NBA trade deadline went unfulfilled.
In case you missed it: The Lakers and the Pelicans struck out at the NBA trading deadline on February 7th.
Below was what the Pelicans wanted in the trade and the Lakers declined.
“New Orleans will always be near and dear to my family and me,” Demps told the Advocate newspaper.
Danny Ferry was named Demps’ replacement in the interim.
Per The Bird Writes: For the rest of this season though, Ferry has been handed the reins of the general manager duties on an interim basis, but few, if any, have given much thought to the idea that his interim tag could potentially flip to a much more permanent one while being upgraded to a higher standing within the organization in good time.
As I reported last month, a name that has floated around as potential replacement has been Sam Hinkie.
The former GM and President of Basketball Operations of the Philadelphia 76ers is about as analytics as they come!
A disciple of Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets, Morey’s “trust the process” mantra became a “thing” in the Sixers’ locker room, their fan base and in pop culture references.
Furthermore, Hinkie helped the Philadelphia 76ers get a major facelift in the post-Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala era. He hired current head coach, Brett Brown, drafted Joel Embiid, signed Robert Covington and a bit more.
If the Pelicans restructure their front office, it has been said that the New Orleans Pelicans might listen.
Could AD still end up in a Lakers uniform?
“That’s a good question,”Charles Barkley tells me. “I don’t know the answer to that question. I wish I knew it but it’s going to be interesting.”
Interesting it will be!
LeBron James is recovering from a major groin injury.
Jason Kidd is rumored to be a Lakers coaching candidate.
And then there’s free agency to consider.
With the Lakers’ season ending without an NBA Playoffs appearance, the team has a lot to consider this offseason.
LA purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.
The Anthony Davis experiment could be out of their hands, too!
Davis has been the intrigue of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge for years.
“Now Anthony Davis, Danny Ainge’s been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.
“And we have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”
The “Derrick Rose Rule” prevented the Celtics from trading for Davis this season.
Per Business Insider: NBA teams are prohibited from trading for two “designated” players (a reference to their contracts). The Celtics already have one in Kyrie Irving, and Davis is on a “designated” contract now. Irving is eligible to become a free agent this summer and assuming he opts out, his “designated” contract will have expired. Only then could the Celtics trade for Davis.
Lakers and Celtics are not the only teams who could be in the hunt for Davis come summer time.
The Denver Nuggets reached out to the Pelicans before the NBA trading deadline and offered a package that included Michael Porter Jr. for Anthony Davis.
Chris Sheridan also told the Scoop B Radio Podcast not to count the Philadelphia 76ers as an outlier team.
The New York Knicks also approached the Pelicans about Davis in a deal without including Kristaps Porzingis prior to Porzingis being shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.
The summer will be here soon! Buckle up.