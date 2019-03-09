Celtics News: Anthony Davis Trade MUST Include Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics still do have a chance to acquire Anthony Davis.

Speaking to a league source yesterday afternoon, the Celtics would have to guarantee two key players in any deal for Davis.

“Celtics have to include Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart,” a source who is in direct contact with the New Orleans Pelicans front office told me via text message.

“Obviously, the next GM will have the most say in that.”

Davis has been the intrigue of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge for years.

“Now Anthony Davis, Danny Ainge’s been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And we have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”

The “Derrick Rose Rule” prevented the Celtics from trading for Davis this season.

Per Business Insider: NBA teams are prohibited from trading for two “designated” players (a reference to their contracts). The Celtics already have one in Kyrie Irving, and Davis is on a “designated” contract now. Irving is eligible to become a free agent this summer and assuming he opts out, his “designated” contract will have expired. Only then could the Celtics trade for Davis.

Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles Lakers could still happen.

Per a Pelicans source who spoke on the condition of anonymity via text message:

“Internally, Pels are still interested in Lakers offer. But would love for Lonzo [Ball] to be a part of it. They feel he could thrive alongside [Jrue] Holiday. Fine with Kuzma/Ingram and think they could win with that roster next year.”

The Lakers and the Pelicans struck out at the NBA trading deadline on February 7th.

Per league sources, below was what the Pelicans wanted in the trade and the Lakers declined.

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

While many pundits believe that the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are the top suitors for Anthony Davis, Chris Sheridan also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast to count the Philadelphia 76ers as an outlier team.

The Denver Nuggets I’m told also reached out to the Pelicans before the NBA trading deadline and offered a solid package including Michael Porter Jr. for Anthony Davis, the superstar who is looking to find a way out.

We can assume that the Pelicans elected to decline the trade as they have proved (with their discussions with the Lakers) that they are looking for a ton in return. Don’t get it wrong, a package of Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple first round picks is quite hefty.

But, the Pelicans were looking more for early 1st round picks instead of late ones which is what Denver was offering.

That’s given how great of a season they are currently having and will most likely be having for the foreseeable future.

The New York Knicks also approached the Pelicans about Davis in a deal without including Kristaps Porzingis prior to Porzingis being shipped to the Dallas Mavericks.