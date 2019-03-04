Atlanta Legends vs. Arizona Hotshots: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

The fourth week of Alliance of American Football action is nearly in the books, but one final game takes center stage on Sunday night. The Atlanta Legends (0-3) seek their first win as they travel to take on the Arizona Hotshots (2-1). The game kicks off at 8 p.m. EST and features a few interesting storylines worth monitoring.

For Arizona, a victory would leave them atop the Western Conference after the San Diego Fleet lost on Saturday. San Diego was upset by new quarterback Zach Mettenberger and the Memphis Express, a win which marked their first of the year. In turn, this leaves the Legends as the only team in the AAF without a victory currently.

Considering the two other teams in the Eastern Conference along with Atlanta and Memphis are the Orlando Apollos (4-0) and Birmingham Iron (3-1), there’s no question this is a big game for the road team.

Atlanta Legends vs. Arizona Hotshots Players to Watch

Hotshots quarterback John Wolford was forced to leave in Week 3 against the Salt Lake Stallions at halftime due to injury, but he’s set to return for this game. Through the first 10 quarters that Wolford has played this season, he’s completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 595 yards and seven touchdowns.

Along with the talented signal-caller, Arizona has a well-rounded offense which features wide receiver Rashad Ross, who entered the week No. 2 in receiving with 221 yards. Wideout Josh Huff has caught seven passes for 120 yards after a quiet Week 1 in which he pulled in just one pass for three yards.

On the other side, a few names for the Legends to watch include quarterback Matt Simms, who’s thrown for 614 yards this season. He’s only tossed two touchdowns, though, and needs to cut down on the interceptions after throwing six through three games. Wide receiver Seantavius Jones has led the team in receiving with 10 catches for 138 yards on the year.

Updated Score & Highlights: Atlanta Legends vs. Arizona Hotshots

Arizona With the Early Strip Sack

https://twitter.com/aafhotshots/status/1102376781099593729?s=21

Aaron Murray Takes Over for Atlanta, Connects for Big Gain

https://twitter.com/theaaf/status/1102377665762222080?s=21

Atlanta With the Safety: 2-0

https://twitter.com/theaaf/status/1102382397792837632?s=21

Big Time Hurdle!

https://twitter.com/theaaf/status/1102387219581460481?s=21

Denard Robinson Takes it for Six: 8-0

https://twitter.com/aaflegends/status/1102389861971943424?s=21

Updated score: 8-0 Atlanta

Atlanta Legends vs. Arizona Hotshots Notable Stats & Names to Watch

