Bracket Names 2019: Best Funny March Madness Team Titles

Time is running out to fill out your March Madness bracket, and we are here to help you get off to a great start by having a clever team name. According to Fox Sports Radio’s RJ Bell, the number of possible brackets you can fill out is 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (9.2 quintillion). Last year’s chances of filling out a perfect bracket were 2,932,810,235,867,760 to 1.

Your chances of having an amazing bracket name is much greater. Earlier this week, we offered some of the funniest bracket names for your NCAA tournament pool and this serves as part two of our previous list. Be sure to check out those recommendations as well to formulate your favorite entry names.

You may not be able to have a perfect bracket but there are a few tips that will give you a good chance of being victorious in your bracket. The first step is to go ahead and advance your No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to the Sweet 16. The next step is to identify a favorite No. 12 seed to upset a No. 5 seed. If you want to pick two No. 12 seeds that is ok,ay too. A No. 13 seed has defeated a No. 4 seed in seven of the last 10 years, per CBS Sports.

According to The Ringer’s Against All Odds podcast, the No. 1 seeds advanced to the Elite Eight 71 percent of the time in recent history. Go ahead and advance all four No. 1 seeds to the Elite Eight. Make sure that you do not have a Final Four with all four No. 1 seeds, but it is okay to have a Final Four full of favorites.

If you are basing things off history, the odds favor a No. 1 seed winning the national championship. CBS Sports provides this fact about No. 1 seeds winning more titles than all the other seeds combined.

“A top-three seed has won the national title 19 of the past 20 seasons…Since seeding the field began, No. 1 seeds have more national titles (22) than the rest of the seeds combined (17),” CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander noted.

Now that you know what it takes to pick a winning bracket, it is time to back it up with one of the best team names. Here’s a rundown of a few funny March Madness bracket names with the original source cited on the right column.

March Madness Bracket Names 2019