Cameron Johnson NBA Draft Projections: Mock Drafts for UNC Forward

Going into the first matchup this year between Duke and North Carolina, the headlines featured mostly Blue Devils freshmen. Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Tre Jones figured to overwhelm the Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor. The North Carolina upperclassmen ended up stealing the show in an 88-72 blowout.

In particular, senior Cameron Johnson, a Pitt transfer two seasons ago, racked up 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. On a national stage against one of the elite teams in the country, he (and Luke Maye) made a statement to the country…and possibly NBA scouts.

One of the top-30 players in college basketball, the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder leads North Carolina with 16.9 points a game. He adds 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and over a steal per contest, as well. Entering the rematch with Duke in Chapel Hill (6 p.m. EST, ESPN), he can make another statement and move up draft boards.

Let’s take a dive into his prognostications, as well as mock drafts and big boards.

Cameron Johnson NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Jeremy Woo of SI.com has Johnson as his No. 55 prospect, knocking him for potential injury issues but praising his “difficult to contest” shot release.

After playing through much of last season with knee and hip issues, Johnson is healthy and thriving as one of the deadliest perimeter threats in college hoops. With legit height and perimeter skills, his release is difficult to contest, and he has to be accounted for at all times with his catch-and-shoot prowess. That alone will give him a chance to be a specialist. Johnson sometimes looks tentative going into the paint and finishing, and teams would like to see him play with more grit at times. Defensively, he can be a little stiff and could end up exposed somewhat against pros. But thanks to his lanky frame, Johnson could conceivably space the floor at a high level from either forward position, and that alone has him in great position to be drafted.

Those injury issues include some “right knee” discomfort after diving for a loose ball against NC State back in early January.

Our own Jon Adams left him off his most recent NBA Mock Draft. Bryan Kalbrosky of Hoops Hype pegs him as the No. 46 player in his aggregate mock draft. This includes ratings as high as No. 38 by The Athletic, as well as completely off the board by Bleacher Report.

Cameron Johnson NBA Draft Big Board Rankings

Aran Smith’s NBA Draft Net has Johnson as a late second-round option as his No. 52 overall prospect.

ESPN’s Draft Board has him as the No. 12 power forward and No. 35 player overall.

Basketball Society provided a scouting report from early in the season.

Cameron Johnson has impressed and held his starting position even with Nassir Little trying to gain that crown. Johnson must focus on his defensive versatility and his ability to get to the rim and finishing ability. His play-making ability must improve in P&R ranking as he currently ranks in the 30th percentile. He has to show signs of advancement in his play-making to become a formidable first round pick.

He showed off the higher end of his potential in the first game against Duke. If he repeats that performance tonight and throughout the tournament, he could earn himself a late first-round, early second-round selection.