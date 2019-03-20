Celtics vs. Sixers Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Philadelphia Sixers host their divisional rival Boston Celtics Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak with another statement victory. The Sixers have won their last five and they lead the Celtics by three games for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center

Coverage: ESPN

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia Sixers (-2.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 224.5 at -110

Recent Takeaways

Kyrie threads the needle and Al finishes on the run! pic.twitter.com/8vA3KGUGfP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2019

The Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Celtics 114-105 on Monday. Kyrie Irving had 30 points in the loss and Al Horford finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists but the Nuggets outscored the Celtics 34-25 in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics forced 17 turnovers but they were outrebounded 51-37 and made just 12 of 39 3-pointers. The Nuggets outscored the Celtics 18-7 on fast break points and 46-38 in the paint.

Brett Brown says he facetimed with Joel Embiid after win in Charlotte, about facing Celtics tomorrow night He says Joel Embiid is well rested Brett: “We can’t wait. We can’t wait”#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/GKIvxDRzR0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 20, 2019

Needing someone to step up at Charlotte in the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), JJ Redick had a monster final line with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists to leave an impact on a grind-it-out 118-114 victory last Monday, after enduring 22 lead changes and 15 ties.

Jimmy Butler (23 points and nine assists), Tobias Harris (22 points and 11 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (28 points, eight rebounds and five assists) each delivered 20-point outings and James Ennis III had his best game since joining the Sixers, scoring all 14 of their bench points.

Ennis III had eight of those points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in the game.

X-Factor

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Philadelphia: Gordon Hayward (NBA Concussion Protocol) – OUT

Al Horford (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2019

Al Horford is probable for this game due to left knee soreness and not having him could really hurt the Celtics. Rebounding and points in the paint cost the Celtics against the Nuggets but it wasn’t Horford, as he grabbed six rebounds in addition to his 20 points and he always comes ready to play against Joel Embiid.

Horford had 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 35 minutes against the Sixers on February 12, helping the Celtics beat the Sixers 112-109 on the road, without Kyrie Irving.

Celtics vs. Sixers Trends and Prediction

The Boston Celtics are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

1-4 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning percentage above .600

2-8 ATS in their last 10 games playing with one day of rest

1-5 ATS in their last six games against a team with a winning straight up record

The Philadelphia Sixers are:

4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning percentage above .600

4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning straight up record

6-2 ATS in their last eight games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

The Celtics have won the first three meetings of the season, including a 121-114 overtime thriller on Christmas Day and a 112-109 victory on February 12 and the Sixers haven’t forgotten this.

Philadelphia is playing their best basketball of the season, everyone is figuring out their role on the team and Embiid will be rested, ready to help them make a statement, just like in the 130-125 road win in Milwaukee last Sunday.

I like the Sixers to win but the best value is on betting them on the first half, as they will come out, looking to prove a point.

Pick: Sixers 1st Half -1

