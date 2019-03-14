WATCH: Conor McGregor Seen Allegedly Smashing Fan Phone in Miami Beach [Video]

TMZ Sports posted a video it obtained of Conor McGregor allegedly aggressively and violently stomping on the phone of a man who was taking a photograph of the MMA star.

The man, Ahmed Abdirzak told TMZ Sports that as he was trying to take a picture of McGregor outside the Fontainebleau Hotel on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach just before dawn on Monday, March 11, when he claims, McGregor appeared to be offering to shake Abdirzak’s hand but instead grabbed the cell phone and proceeded to smash it on the pavement.

What is striking is that in addition to the visual of McGregor allegedly destroying Abdirzak’s phone is the audio; it’s audible and loud. Abdirzak can also be heard shouting, “Lemme get my phone, man!”

But McGregor picked up the destroyed phone and walked away with it. Abdirzak said the phone was worth more than $1,000.

Arrested & Charged With 2 Felonies, McGregor Posted $12,000 Bond & Walked Out of Miami Beach Jail

MBPD has arrested and charged Conor McGregor, DOB: 7/14/88, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief, both felonies. Please see arrest report and booking photo below. No additional information will be provided. pic.twitter.com/9HdkRWPnd8 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 12, 2019

The UFC legend was arrested Monday evening, more than 12 hours after the incident, and charged with felony strong-arm robbery and felony criminal mischief, according to the Miami-Dade County jail.

McGregor posted a $12,500 bond and walked out of the jail a couple of hours later.

Conor McGreggor posts bond and is released from jail four hours after he was arrested ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/wK081F2v2w — Dan Grossman (@Dan_Grossman) March 12, 2019

If convicted on both felony charges as filed, he faces up to a total of 20 years in state prison.

The Incident Wasn’t McGregor’s First Violent Scene Nor Arrest

McGregor went berserk when he smashed windows of a bus with UFC fighters inside at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April of 2018. McGregor was not fighting in the UFC 223 event. He busted a window and a number of fighters were injured.

A melee ensued. McGregor was arrested and charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, and menacing and reckless endangerment. He pleaded out to one count of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 5 days of community service. And anger management.

And he’d just wrapped his sentence, community service in two Brooklyn churches, it was reported.

The ‘Notorious MMA’ Rented the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach For His Mothers’ 60th Birthday

In Miami Beach since at least March 5, McGregor said he leased the Versace Mansion as his mother Margaret McGregor is a Versace fan more importantly, a fan of Italian silks and other fabrics. And that’s important because McGregor has a line of men’s wear called August McGregor.

“My mother’s 60th birthday party at the Versace Mansion. My mother has long been a fan of this fine Italian silk. In fact, we are fans of all the Italian fabrics. My current @augustmcgregor line is Italian wool. Cosy. Thank you for gifting me this life my mother! I love you with all my soul ❤️”