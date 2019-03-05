DraftKings NBA DFS Picks: Clippers vs. Lakers Showdown Lineups

There’s not a bigger game on the NBA schedule for Monday, March 4 than the one between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. While the playoff hopes of LeBron James and company continue to dwindle, the Clippers currently hold the No. 7 seed and are one of three teams standing in their way. So it’s fitting that the marquee DraftKings showdown game of the night is the nightcap matchup between these two.

The Clippers enter the night with a 36-29 record while the Lakers are 30-33 and 4.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. There’s a lot on the line here for both sides and the NBA daily fantasy sports world will likely target this game in both full-slate lineups and also showdowns.

We’re going to breakdown the showdown option, which is a form of DFS where you’re selecting players from just one game. Their price tags differ from the main slate, and you’ll also pick a captain. Before we get into the picks and lineups for the Clippers vs. Lakers, here’s a look at the showdown rules.

$50,000 salary cap

Pick six total players (one captain)

Must include at least one player from both teams

Captain spot costs 1.5x for any player, but that score comes with a 1.5x bonus

Can use players from any position in any roster spot

We’ll start with the top picks both at captain and for utility spots, secondary options and then value plays. Each player will feature their standard price, and the captain choices will be pointed out with the higher pricing next to that.

DraftKings Clippers vs. Lakers Showdown Picks & Captain Targets

While multiple players from this game stand out as interesting options, the price tag on LeBron James ($13,000) is eye-opening. As a utility play, he’s more than $3,000 more than the next-closest player and comes with a $19,500 captain price. With that said, if we can make it fit with the right value plays, his upside is obviously enough to break the slate open.

Let’s start with the top picks for the slate, obviously beginning with James. It’s worth noting that the favorite plays don’t necessarily have to be the most expensive.

Favorites

*Notates favorite for captain with pricing listed second

*LeBron James ($13,000, $19,500)

*Lou Williams ($9,600, $14,400)

*Rajon Rondo ($7,400, $11,100)

*Brandon Ingram ($9,200, $13,800)

*Ivica Zubac ($5,800, $8,700)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($4,800)

James is the headliner, but I like Lou Williams quite a bit against his former team. Williams spent just under two seasons with the Lakers previously and in the last two games against them has scored 43.3 and 50.3 DraftKings points. He’ll get plenty of shots but has seen his production drop a bit the past two games. That could be great for his ownership if we’re able to hit the nail on the head predicting a bounceback spot.

Brandon Ingram is a solid play as he’s been impressive as of late, but I think I’d prefer to drop down to Rajon Rondo and save the money. Rondo’s shot just wouldn’t fall last game (1-of-10) and he had pretty rough all-around showing. I’m hopeful that leads to him being lower owned, but I don’t expect it based on his price. Plus, the game is on NBATV which isn’t quite considered a “national” game, but it’s close, and I love using primetime Rondo.

Ivica Zubac’s production has steadily improved with his new team and he’s entering a major revenge spot. At this price, he’s going to have decent ownership, but I’ll still use him a fair amount, and also put him in the captain spot for 150-max games. Zubac’s teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his minutes jump all over the place this year, but he’s received 32 and 29 in the last two. Over that stretch, SGA scored 27.8 and 27.3 fantasy points, putting him squarely in play at $4,800.

Secondary

Danilo Gallinari ($9,000)

Kyle Kuzma ($8,400)

Montrezl Harrell ($8,800)

Josh Hart ($2,000)

With both Danilo Gallinari and Montrezl Harrell, we’re likely getting a safe floor with decent upside. I’d project Harrell to have a higher ceiling than Gallinari, but much of that will depend on how the former’s minutes are deployed. Gallinari is one of the safer plays on the slate, behind LeBron, obviously.

As for Kyle Kuzma, he’s the type of player who can get hot and break things open from a fantasy perspective. I don’t hate him as a captain option in 150-max games, but he’s just not a top choice there due to his recent numbers.

Value

Patrick Beverley ($7,200)

Landry Shamet ($5,000)

JaVale McGee ($4,400)

*Note: Rondo, Zubac, Gilgeous-Alexander, Hart are also considered value plays

Patrick Beverley was on a heater of 45 and 38.5 fantasy points in back-to-back games, but cooled off a bit, falling into the 20s in the next two games. Regardless, this is the type of game I could see Beverley posting a big stat line in and making his presence felt early. His minutes are almost locked in around 30-35 as long as the game doesn’t become a blowout, which is nice at this price.

I’m not very high on Landry Shamet in fantasy, simply due to the fact that the bulk of his points come from scoring and specifically 3-pointers. If Shamet’s shot isn’t falling, it’s going to be an 8-14 fantasy point night more than likely. But he’s an option as a low-owned play to save some money.

Josh Hart is listed above under the secondary options, and that’s due to his price. With Lance Stephenson out for this game, Hart is likely to see minutes in the mid-20s. Although he played just 15 minutes the first game without Stephenson, he received 26 against the Phoenix Suns even with five fouls. At the very least, he provides a nice floor and semi-high upside.

DraftKings Clippers vs. Lakers Showdown Optimal Lineups

Optimal Lineup

CAPTAIN: Rajon Rondo ($11,100)

LeBron James ($13,000)

Lou Williams ($9,600)

Kyle Kuzma ($8,400)

Ivica Zubac ($5,800)

Josh Hart ($2,000)

150-Max GPP Lineup

CAPTAIN: LeBron James ($19,500)

Danilo Gallinari ($9,000)

Rajon Rondo ($7,400)

Patrick Beverley ($7,200)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($4,800)

Josh Hart ($2,000)

150-Max GPP Lineup No. 2

CAPTAIN: Ivica Zubac ($8,700)

LeBron James ($13,000)

Lou Williams ($9,600)

Montrezl Harrell ($8,800)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($4,800)

JaVale McGee ($4,400)

