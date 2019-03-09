Duke-UNC Top Matchup on Saturday College Basketball Odds

Besides Saturday’s conference tournament action, there are 17 Top-25 teams in action, with many of their opponents trying to earn at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. But none of the games are bigger than the third-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels hosting the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils in a rematch of the best rivalry in college basketball.

With Duke’s Zion Williamson (knee) still listed as doubtful, North Carolina will go for the sweep as a three-point home favorite on the college basketball betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In the first meeting on February 20, the Tar Heels blew out the Blue Devils 88-72 to cover the spread easily as 10-point road underdogs. Of course that is also the game in which Williamson suffered his knee injury when his shoe blew out in the first minute. North Carolina senior forward Luke Maye took advantage of Williamson’s absence by scoring 30 points and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds in the victory. The Tar Heels enter the second meeting on a six-game winning streak, going 4-2 against the spread.

Duke’s struggles without Williamson have continued lately though in ACC play as well, with the team following that up with a loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies as 3.5-point road favorites two games later. Overall, the Blue Devils have failed to cover the spread in five of their last seven games, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

Another huge matchup will take place later in the Big Ten when the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines visit the ninth-ranked Michigan State Spartans, who are listed as 4-point home favorites after winning the first meeting 77-70 as 4.5-point road underdogs on February 24. Michigan had won the previous three meetings in the series.

The Wolverines still have their eyes set on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and sit at +1200 on the March Madness odds but need to avoid a sweep here in order to make that a possibility. These teams are currently in a three-way tie atop the conference with the 11th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers at 15-4. Purdue visits the Northwestern Wildcats as a 6.5-point road favorite earlier in the day and has won the past five meetings straight up (3-2 ATS).

