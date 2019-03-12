Earl Thomas Cowboys: Will Dallas Make Him Highest-Paid Safety?

Earl Thomas has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys for more than a year. Rumors began to gain traction after a 2017 video surfaced of Thomas chasing down Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to try to convince Dallas to potentially acquire him down the road. A trade never materialized and now the Cowboys have a chance to sign the Pro Bowl safety as a free agent.

All indications are the Cowboys and Thomas are in a bit of a stalemate over a potential contract. The Redskins agreed to terms with Landon Collins for a six-year, $84 million contract. This could work in Thomas’ favor as he tries to become the highest-paid safety in the league.

The Star-Telegram reported the Cowboys are in no hurry to make a major signing. Instead, Dallas is expected to look for deals in free agency.

The big money comes off the board first and the Cowboys have no intention of setting the market in free agency. They usually shop at the bargain bin in the second wave. Their focus in 2019 is on giving big money to their own with free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence at the top of the pecking order followed by possible extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper, running back Ezekiel Elliott and cornerback Byron Jones. Any outside interest would be in free agent safety Earl Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks. But the Cowboys have indicated they would not be suitors as long he wanted to become the league’s highest-paid safety. Thomas is still available and indications are that he might get what he wants are the market for safeties was reset on Monday.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater Reported Thomas Is Seeking a 2-Year, $30 Million Contract

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Thomas is seeking to make about $15 million per season. Slater reported the former Seahawks safety is looking for a two-year, $30 million type of contract.

“I said “rumored to be” but can now confirm, at least in the market of 14M or more a year, per source. He wants to beat S Eric Berry’s number which is roughly 13M a year,” Slater tweeted.

Thomas Has “No Interest” in Giving the Cowboys a Hometown Discount

Thomas is from Texas and grew up a Cowboys fan. While he has made it known that it would be a dream come true to play for the Cowboys, Thomas does not plan to take a discount to play in Dallas, per the Star-Telegram.

That former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard is the Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator is another tie that binds. But familiarity and affinity won’t matter when it comes to securing Thomas in free agency. He is open to signing with any team and he has no interest in giving the Cowboys a home discount, according to a source.

Former Seahawks Teammate Richard Sherman Believes Thomas Would Sign With the Cowboys If the Safety Receives a Competitive Offer

The Niners have also been linked to Thomas where he would be reunited with former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman. The former Legion of Boom cornerback admitted that the 49ers would not be the favorites to land Thomas if the Cowboys make a competitive offer.

“Now if Dallas is a player in it, I’m not going to lie, he’s going to go [to] Dallas,” Sherman told ESPN. “That’s his home. If the money is equal, if all things are equal, he’s going to Dallas.”