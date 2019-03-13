Earl Thomas Signing With Ravens Sends Cowboys Fans Into Twitter Frenzy

It wasn’t a hidden fact that the Dallas Cowboys coveted free-agent safety Earl Thomas. He was expected to be their top target, and the former Seattle Seahawks star reportedly wanted to land in Dallas as well. But it seems the stars just didn’t align and more than likely, the Cowboys weren’t willing to up the price to where Thomas wanted.

In turn, the 29-year-old opted to take his talents elsewhere. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, his choice was to head to the Baltimore Ravens while signing a huge four-year, $55 million deal. The contract also includes $22 million in the first nine months and a total of $32 million in guaranteed money.

Former Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas intends to sign a four-year, $55 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Baltimore Ravens, league source tells ESPN. Deal includes $22 million in first nine months. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

After the news came to light, it was a huge disappointment for Cowboys fans, as there was a full-blown push to get a star on Thomas’ helmet. But considering the size of that contract, it’s not hard to understand why Dallas opted to bow out of talks and also why the safety signed elsewhere.

But that doesn’t change the feelings of the fanbase, and they took to Twitter to get the venting out once the news dropped.

Cowboys Fans React to Earl Thomas Signing With Ravens

So much for wanting to be a Cowboy pic.twitter.com/YsHVQFl8mq — Nick Puglisi (@Puglisi32) March 13, 2019

Well, there goes Earl Thomas…what you doing Cowboys 😒 smh — Gume (@gume_rocha2) March 13, 2019

The Earl Thomas dream is dead #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/AKer6K0vKS — Lee Now (@Gosurf911) March 13, 2019

So cowboys didn’t do anything for Earl Thomas smh what are we doing ?! Not signing D Law like wtf — J.D (@JD_BABY21) March 13, 2019

I’m all about spending wisely and drafting well but you are telling me the #Cowboys couldn’t come close to $32 million guaranteed for Earl Thomas when he clearly wanted to come home and play there? I don’t get it when you need safety help. — Michael Artus (@MichaelArtus) March 13, 2019

Cowboys STILL didn’t get Earl Thomas after he begged to come — ㅤ (@PhoneDaPosites) March 13, 2019

Well no earl Thomas for the cowboys 🤦🏾‍♂️. Shiii is really pissin me off — Bmac (@beezzy97) March 13, 2019

Cowboys’ Outlook Moving Forward

If the Cowboys plan to go after a safety in free agency, it’ll likely be a more cost-effective option. Although the team wanted to sign Thomas, the numbers didn’t work, and as Jori Epstein of USA TODAY revealed, Dallas valued the safety around $10-$11 million per year.

.@RapSheet on NFL Network says Cowboys value Earl Thomas around $10-11M/year. Cowboys and Thomas have each been quiet this week as safeties sign elsewhere — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 12, 2019

This obviously falls very short of the $13.75 million per year which he’ll receive from the Ravens and will put Dallas back in the mix at the position. A few names worth monitoring for the team could include Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Tre Boston and then possibly a look towards the NFL draft.

Boston has been a name tossed around as a potential fit and one who could immediately step in as an upgrade while likely not breaking the bank in the process. Regardless, how the Cowboys opt to move forward at safety will be worth watching, but their attention may currently be elsewhere.

Among a few names to watch, re-signing DeMarcus Lawrence should be a priority for the team, especially considering that the star pass-rusher isn’t exactly feeling the love right now. As NFL Network’s Jane Slater detailed (via Blogging the Boys), Lawrence feels “disrespected” by the current situation, as he was given the franchise tag once again this offseason.

