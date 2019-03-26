Eminem Sends Message for AAF to Put Team in Detroit, Allow Fighting

The Alliance of American Football is rolling right along in its inaugural season and the playoffs are just around the corner. While the AAF started off incredibly popular with football fans badly wanting more action after the NFL season wrapped up, it’s had some great games, along with a number of forgettable ones.

One thing that seems certain is that the league will at least be around for the foreseeable future. In turn, this has led to iconic rapper Eminem taking to Twitter and sending the AAF a message informing them that he’s ready to see a team in his hometown of Detroit.

Beyond that, he’d also like to see fighting allowed as well, a comment which comes after things got a bit chippy between the Memphis Express and Birmingham Iron.

DEAR @THEAAF,

PLEASE ENTERTAIN THIS THOUGHT REGARDING THE @AAFIRON @AAFEXPRESS GAME: ALLOWING THE PLAYERS TO ACTUALLY FIGHT WOULD BE KEY TO LEAGUE’S SUCCESS LIKE HOCKEY, I WOULD WATCH EVERY GAME (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO DETROIT TEAM YET – HINT). DON'T BLOW IT.

SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 26, 2019

Shortly after this tweet, AAF CEO Charlie Ebersol responded and sounded open to a future franchise in Detroit and even offered to have Eminem potentially in on the team.

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was taking part in his first action with the Express in the game Eminem is referring to. The quarterback was caught talking trash on a hot mic, which went viral quickly.

Johnny Manziel’s Trash Talk vs. Birmingham Iron

For those who haven’t seen the video of Manziel’s comments to a defender, there was a quick clip of him stating that there’s “a lot of time left” when his team was trailing 19-8. From there he said “You want to start that way? We can go, I’ll turn up on your bi*** a**.”

*NOTE: THIS VIDEO FEATURES LANGUAGE THAT’S NSFW

For what it’s worth, the Express did wind up making a comeback and winning the Week 7 game by a score of 31-25, but Manziel saw limited action. It was teammate Brandon Silvers who threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to lock up the victory, although Manziel didn’t look bad when his number was called.

The former Cleveland Browns signal-caller completed 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards. Silvers took center stage, though, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

AAF’s Inaugural Season Stats & Records

There have been a few teams that have impressed thus far while others have struggled to hit their stride. The Steve Spurrier-led Orlando Apollos boast the best record in the AAF at 6-1, while the San Antonio Commanders are second at 5-2. Although the records of the two teams are close, the Apollos have been dominant, posting a scoring differential of +97, while the next-closest team is the Arizona Hotshots (4-3) at +25.

Orlando quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who was previously with the Carolina Panthers, leads the league in passing with 1,842 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s thrown just one interception in seven games and completed 61.6 percent of his passes as well. Arizona signal-caller John Wolford has also impressed, totaling 1,400 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions thus far.

There are a few other names worth mentioning, but one that stands out is former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back Trent Richardson. While Richardson doesn’t rank in the top-seven of the league in rushing yards with 283, he’s scored twice as many touchdowns on the ground as any other running back (10).

