Fletcher Magee’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fletcher Magee’s family is comprised of his two parents, Jerry and Arden Magee, and his two siblings, Carlin and Camp. Several publications have released articles about his “girlfriend,” but those pictures are from three years ago, and Magee hasn’t posted a picture of his old girlfriend, Brooke Green, since 2015.

Magee’s Instagram is filled with love for his siblings and parents. His younger sister, Carlin actually attends one of his basketball rival schools at Florida State University. His younger brother appears to be in middle or high school.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Magee Has Two Younger Siblings, a Sister Named Carlin & a Brother Named Camp

Magee’s two younger sisters are Carlin and Camp. Carlin Magee is the middle child, who some Instagram users have falsely speculated to be Fletcher Magee’s girlfriend. She is in college, too. As for Camp, his Instagram profile is private, but he does acknowledge his family’s location (Orlando, Florida), in his Instagram bio.

In a post near Christmas in 2017, Magee wrote, “It was good being able to spend Christmas at home with these two besides the fact that my brother is almost as tall as me😬”

In another Instagram post for his little brother’s birthday, Magee wrote, “Happy 13th birthday to my little brother, the man with 100 nick names! He just got an insta today so everyone go give him a follow!”

2. Carlin Magee Attends Basketball Powerhouse Florida State University

Carlin Magee is the middle child of the Magee family. She attends FSU, and appears to be in her sophomore year at FSU, as she graduated from high school in 2017.

Carlin is also in a sorority at FSU; she celebrated being a Pi Phi Sister on August 26, 2018. She also often supports her brother’s burgeoning basketball career, writing in one post, “Loved getting to see you play 🏀🔥”

3. Magee Frequently Calls Out Both Parents For Their Support

Magee frequently acknowledges the love and support of his parents on Instagram.

According to Magee, he chose to play at Wofford rather than UCF or Kansas State because of how personalized their recruiting process was. To The Orlando Sentinel, Magee said, “They would send me these hand-written notes, rather than those mass mailings you get from some of the other schools.”

4. Magee Was in a Relationship in 2015, But No Longer Appears to Be

Several publications have cited Magee as being in a relationship with Brooke Green, who he appeared to date from 2013-2015. Magee has not posted photos of Green since 2015, so the current status of their relationship seems inactive.

Magee’s last photo posted of Green was in August 2015, where he thanked her for “visiting” him. In an earlier post, he wrote, “Such a fun weekend having my girl up here at Wofford❤️”

5. Magees Father, Jerry Magee, Spoke to The Orlando Sentinel About His Son’s Dedication

To The Orlando Sentinel, Magee’s father talked about how dedicated his son was to the sport of basketball when he was growing up. Jerry Magee said,

“He has worked so hard to refine that shot. He will find a gym; he’ll find a court; he’ll find a basket no matter where he is. He’s always looked at his ability to improve in basketball as something he could control. It’s sort of like golfers and their swing. Golf is another love of his, and I think that solitude of working on your own has really driven him. It’s literally been the Malcolm Gladwell 10,000-hour rule.”

Magee has also earned the respect of his teammates, who initially disbelieved the quality of his wonky-looking shot. Wofford forward Cameron Jackson said to The New York Post, “The first time I saw Fletcher shoot I was very, very confused about what he was doing. I was like, ‘Who is this guy and why is he shooting that way?’ I was not very happy about the shots he was taking. But they started falling very early and very often, so that quickly changed.”

Jackson continued, “Now I understand why he is shooting that way. They don’t look great to the outside eye, but they are practiced. Those of us who know him and know the work he puts in understand that 99 percent of the shots he takes are good shots no matter how they look.’’