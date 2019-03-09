Freeda Foreman Dead: George Foreman’s Daughter Dies at 42

Freeda George Foreman, George Foreman’s daughter and a boxer in her own right, has died at the age of 42. Freeda was found dead in her home in Houston on March 9. TMZ was the first to report that Freeda had died, no cause of death has been made public. No foul play is suspected. Freeda was a native of Texas and was one of George Foreman’s 12 children. Freeda is survived by her husband and daughter.

Freeda Was Found ‘Hanging in a Closet’

KHOU’s Brett Buffington reports that Freeda’s death is being investigated as a suicide. Buffington adds that Freeda was found dead in her Atascocita home “hanging in a closet.”

If you, or anyone you know, is having suicidal thoughts please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on 1-800-273-8255 or go to their website here.

Her Father Paid Her to Stop Boxing

Freeda began boxing in 2000 but retired a year later after losing a fight to Evelyn Rodriguez in the Civic Center in Humble, Texas, in November 2001. Freeda won her first five bouts. When George Foreman III decided to become a boxer in 2009, it was reported that her father had paid her to stop boxing.

A profile from her boxing career gives her stance as orthodox and says that she fought out of Greenville, South Carolina, in the middleweight division. Freeda made her debut against Laquandra Landers in Las Vegas in June 2000.

Freeda Aspired to Make a Positive Difference in the American Criminal Justice System

On her Twitter bio, Freeda wrote, “Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.” That bio links to a now-defunct website, FreedaForeman.com.

Freeda wrote on her Facebook bio that she took a break from boxing in 2005, following her retirement she had become a promoter, to become a mother. In 2011, Foreman began studying Public Policy at Texas Southern University and eventually graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Foreman described her areas of focus as being corrections, criminology, and criminal justice policy. Foreman aspired to work with non-violent offenders to help reintegrate into society.

Freeda Once Appeared in an Episode of ‘King of the Hill’

In 2003, Freeda Foreman appeared in the animated comedy series “King of the Hill,” playing herself.

