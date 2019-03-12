Gonzaga March Madness: Latest NCAA Predictions for Bulldogs

Gonzaga basketball has been the mark of quality and consistency in college basketball under head coach Mark Few. Since taking over in 1999, Few has led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament every year, at least a share of the conference title 19 of 20 times and 7 Sweet 16’s.

In 2017, they came within 6 points of topping North Carolina for the national championship, even leading by 2 in the final minutes. Their success has one caveat: the WCC Conference.

Gonzaga has thrashed its way through the likes of 7-26 Portland and 14-18 Pacific for the last 2 decades, making the path to the NCAA Tournament perennially easy. St. Mary’s have been the one team to occasionally keep the Bulldogs on a leash.

The programs face off for the 6th time in the last decade for the WCC Tournament title tonight at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m. EST, ESPN). Gonzaga is a nearly unanimous lock for a No. 1 seed, but that could go sideways with an upset to the Gaels.

Let’s take a look at the latest at Gonzaga’s bracketology outlook, along with its resume and a few key wins and losses that stand out.

Gonzaga NCAA Tournament Resume

The 30-2 Bulldogs are the kid in your class that turn in the assignment way early. Every year, the bulk of their resume gets polished during non-conference season. This time around, there are some strong bullet points for a No. 1 seed.

It all starts with an 89-87 victory over previously No. 1 Duke in the Maui Invitational final. Even with Zion Williamson at full strength, Gonzaga staked itself to a 16-point second-half lead before holding on late.

Outside of that, the Zags topped Pac-12 champion Washington and a bubble team in Creighton. The only 2 losses came to top-10 teams in North Carolina (by 13) and Tennessee (by 3).

The WCC didn’t provide much resistance. A pair of double-digit wins over the Gaels look fine, as does a sweep over San Francisco (No. 73 in the NET). The only other WCC team in the top-100 is BYU.

Gonzaga Bracketology Breakdown

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed out of the West Regional in his latest Bracketology. This means a matchup against the No. 16 seed play-in winner. Should they avoid pulling a Virginia, the Bulldogs would face the winner of Baylor and Syracuse in Salt Lake City.

The opposite end of that bracket would be 2-seeded LSU, who is currently without coach Will Wade indefinitely.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports presents nearly the same scenario, bestowing a No. 1 seed out West with a chance to play in Anaheim. That spells another matchup with the play-in victor, and possible Round of 32 tilts with Ole Miss or Utah State.

Michigan State, who just capped off a sweep over top-10 Michigan, awaits as the No. 2 seed there.

Bracket Matrix aggregates several prognostications from across the internet. Gonzaga appears on 138 of them, and is not the No. 1 seed on just 9 of them.

The path to that top seed is pretty simple: Don’t slip up versus St. Mary’s. Gonzaga is an obvious choice for the No. 1 seed out West, but an upset tonight could lead to Tennessee seizing the 1-seed for itself.

With the head-to-head in the Volunteers’ favor, the Zags would be best served avoiding that scenario altogether. Michigan State is another option, especially if the Spartans combine their Big Ten regular-season title with a sweep in this week’s conference tournament.

Basically, Gonzaga: Don’t lose.