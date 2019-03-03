Honda Classic Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 Honda Classic provided plenty of excitement through the first three days of action, and entering the final day, the top of the leaderboard featured a few big names. But beyond that, it also included some young players who are on the rise and in search of their first PGA Tour victory. The event is held at PGA National, widely considered to be a tough course, but we entered Sunday with a few impressive scores.

This year’s event features a prize pool of $6.8 million, with the winner set to receive $1.224 million. The runner-up at the event will earn 734,400, per Golf.com, and the push to take home the title began with 25-year-old Wyndham Clark holding a one-shot lead at seven-under. Among the others within striking distance were Vijay Singh (six-under), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (six-under), Keith Mitchell (six-under) Rickie Fowler (five-under), and Brooks Koepka (four-under).

Honda Classic 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,224,000 2nd $734,400 3rd $462,400 4th $326,400 5th $272,000 6th $244,800 7th $227,800 8th $210,800 9th $197,200 10th $183,600 11th $170,000 12th $156,400 13th $142,800 14th $129,200 15th $122,400 16th $115,600 17th $108,800 18th $102,000 19th $95,200 20th $88,400 21st $81,600 22nd $76,160 23rd $70,720 24th $65,280 25th $59,840 26th $54,400 27th $52,360 28th $50,320 29th $48,280 30th $46,240 31st $44,200 32nd $42,160 33rd $40,120 34th $38,420 35th $36,720 36th $35,020 37th $33,320 38th $31,960 39th $30,600 40th $29,240 41st $27,880 42nd $26,520 43rd $25,160 44th $23,800 45th $22,440 46th $21,080 47th $19,720 48th $18,632 49th $17,680 50th $17,136 51st $16,728 52nd $16,320 53rd $16,048 54th $15,776 55th $15,640 56th $15,504 57th $15,368 58th $15,232 59th $15,096 60th $14,960 61st $14,824 62nd $14,688 63rd $14,552 64th $14,416 65th $14,280 66th $14,144 67th $14,008 68th $13,872 69th $13,736 70th $13,600

