Honda Classic Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 Honda Classic provided plenty of excitement through the first three days of action, and entering the final day, the top of the leaderboard featured a few big names. But beyond that, it also included some young players who are on the rise and in search of their first PGA Tour victory. The event is held at PGA National, widely considered to be a tough course, but we entered Sunday with a few impressive scores.

This year’s event features a prize pool of $6.8 million, with the winner set to receive $1.224 million. The runner-up at the event will earn 734,400, per Golf.com, and the push to take home the title began with 25-year-old Wyndham Clark holding a one-shot lead at seven-under. Among the others within striking distance were Vijay Singh (six-under), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (six-under), Keith Mitchell (six-under) Rickie Fowler (five-under), and Brooks Koepka (four-under).

Honda Classic 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,224,000
2nd $734,400
3rd $462,400
4th $326,400
5th $272,000
6th $244,800
7th $227,800
8th $210,800
9th $197,200
10th $183,600
11th $170,000
12th $156,400
13th $142,800
14th $129,200
15th $122,400
16th $115,600
17th $108,800
18th $102,000
19th $95,200
20th $88,400
21st $81,600
22nd $76,160
23rd $70,720
24th $65,280
25th $59,840
26th $54,400
27th $52,360
28th $50,320
29th $48,280
30th $46,240
31st $44,200
32nd $42,160
33rd $40,120
34th $38,420
35th $36,720
36th $35,020
37th $33,320
38th $31,960
39th $30,600
40th $29,240
41st $27,880
42nd $26,520
43rd $25,160
44th $23,800
45th $22,440
46th $21,080
47th $19,720
48th $18,632
49th $17,680
50th $17,136
51st $16,728
52nd $16,320
53rd $16,048
54th $15,776
55th $15,640
56th $15,504
57th $15,368
58th $15,232
59th $15,096
60th $14,960
61st $14,824
62nd $14,688
63rd $14,552
64th $14,416
65th $14,280
66th $14,144
67th $14,008
68th $13,872
69th $13,736
70th $13,600

