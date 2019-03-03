Honda Classic Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

The 2019 Honda Classic provided plenty of excitement through the first three days of action, and entering the final day, the top of the leaderboard featured a few big names. But beyond that, it also included some young players who are on the rise and in search of their first PGA Tour victory. The event is held at PGA National, widely considered to be a tough course, but we entered Sunday with a few impressive scores.
This year’s event features a prize pool of $6.8 million, with the winner set to receive $1.224 million. The runner-up at the event will earn 734,400, per Golf.com, and the push to take home the title began with 25-year-old Wyndham Clark holding a one-shot lead at seven-under. Among the others within striking distance were Vijay Singh (six-under), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (six-under), Keith Mitchell (six-under) Rickie Fowler (five-under), and Brooks Koepka (four-under).
Honda Classic 2019 Purse
*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1st
|$1,224,000
|2nd
|$734,400
|3rd
|$462,400
|4th
|$326,400
|5th
|$272,000
|6th
|$244,800
|7th
|$227,800
|8th
|$210,800
|9th
|$197,200
|10th
|$183,600
|11th
|$170,000
|12th
|$156,400
|13th
|$142,800
|14th
|$129,200
|15th
|$122,400
|16th
|$115,600
|17th
|$108,800
|18th
|$102,000
|19th
|$95,200
|20th
|$88,400
|21st
|$81,600
|22nd
|$76,160
|23rd
|$70,720
|24th
|$65,280
|25th
|$59,840
|26th
|$54,400
|27th
|$52,360
|28th
|$50,320
|29th
|$48,280
|30th
|$46,240
|31st
|$44,200
|32nd
|$42,160
|33rd
|$40,120
|34th
|$38,420
|35th
|$36,720
|36th
|$35,020
|37th
|$33,320
|38th
|$31,960
|39th
|$30,600
|40th
|$29,240
|41st
|$27,880
|42nd
|$26,520
|43rd
|$25,160
|44th
|$23,800
|45th
|$22,440
|46th
|$21,080
|47th
|$19,720
|48th
|$18,632
|49th
|$17,680
|50th
|$17,136
|51st
|$16,728
|52nd
|$16,320
|53rd
|$16,048
|54th
|$15,776
|55th
|$15,640
|56th
|$15,504
|57th
|$15,368
|58th
|$15,232
|59th
|$15,096
|60th
|$14,960
|61st
|$14,824
|62nd
|$14,688
|63rd
|$14,552
|64th
|$14,416
|65th
|$14,280
|66th
|$14,144
|67th
|$14,008
|68th
|$13,872
|69th
|$13,736
|70th
|$13,600
