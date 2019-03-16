Ian Poulter Reacts to Strong Players Championship Round on Twitter

After making the cut at the 2019 Players Championship with an impressive first two rounds, Ian Poulter was feeling it. This was apparent after a second-round 66 on the par 72 TPC Sawgrass as Poulter rolled into the weekend at nine-under, three strokes back of co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy.

Although Poulter had some work to do in order to catch up to Fleetwood and McIlroy, his play on Friday was enough to leave excitement about a potential push for the victory. Following his second-round showing, Poulter took Twitter to not only sound off on his score but show some love to the fans as well.

Couple of hiccups but overall played great.. Couple of lovely chip-ins 16th and 18th. @THEPLAYERSChamp is a special place with great crowds. Thanks for the support guys. 👍🏼🙏🏼👊🏼 Going to be a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/zOyISyoywp — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 16, 2019

Poulter cited a “couple of hiccups” in the round, but was satisfied with his play overall and seems primed and excited to make a push for a win over the weekend.

Ian Poulter’s Impressive Round at Players Championship

Poulter had just one slip-up during play in round two which came in the form of a double bogey on hole No. 13. Aside from that, he totaled seven birdies and an eagle on No. 16. His 66 tied for the third-best score of the round along with Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Sung Kang.

He trailed just three players on the day, as Keith Mitchell and McIlroy both shot a 65 while Jim Furyk led the way with a superb round, tallying a 64 to jump up the leaderboard.

This round came after Poulter posted a 69 on Thursday, setting him up in a great position to make a run over the weekend. Through the start of the 2019 PGA Tour, Poulter has now made the cut at all seven of the events he’s played in. Through the first six (prior to this week), he’s tallied five finishes inside the top-25 while posting two top-10s and one third-place finish.

Ian Poulter’s 2019 PGA Tour Results

After a 2018 season in which Poulter totaled four top-10 finishes and took home more than $2.7 million in winnings, he’s off and running through 2019. His current FedExCup ranking (45) is already higher than last season (50) and he’s taken home just over $1 million in prize money this season while tallying two top-10s.

His play this season includes a T3 result at the WGC Championships-Mexico Championship. On the European Tour, he’s posted a run of results entering this weekend which features the aforementioned T3, a T6, T3 and another T6 to start the calendar year. So far between the two tours, the 2019 season is shaping up to have the potential to be the best of his career and could bring a few big victories as well.

