Ja Morant’s Girlfriend, KK Dixon, Cheers Him on Via Instagram

Ja Morant’s girlfriend is KK Dixon. The Murray State often shares photos of his girlfriend on Instagram, and she does the same.

Dixon, who has over 12,000 followers, often supports Morant and cheers him on via her Instagram page. In Morant’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy Valentines Day to my beautiful queen 👑 blessed & thankful for ya girl 😘 I Love You 💚

winning on & off the court 😛”

Morant is widely considered to be a top NBA draft pick. Here’s what you need to know:

Dixon’s Instagram Story Reads, ‘Let’s Go 12!’

Dixon’s Instagram story reveals that she’s present at the Murray State game against the Marquette Golden Eagles. In her first Instagram, Dixon posted a video of herself boarding a plane at five in the morning, captioning the video, “It’s too early for this”

A second Instagram on her story shows her at the game, with the caption, “Let’s go 12!”

Dixon’s Instagram is filled with support for her boyfriend’s basketball career. In the post above from February, Dixon writes, “He so handsome🤤lol…. GOODLUCK TODAY 12 💚’turn me up’ 😈”

Dixon appears to be an athlete herself; she’s posted several pictures of herself playing with a volleyball team, though it’s unclear if the team is for a high school or a college.

Dixon & Morant Have Been Together Since at Least December, Per Their Social Media

Morant’s first photo of Dixon was posted on Valentine’s Day, but Dixon posted a photo of her boyfriend in December, 2018.

Though Morant has only posted a handful of photographs, he already has over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that people are eager to catch a glimpse at Morant’s personal life: the young player has turned into something of a sleeper pick. Per FiveThirtyEight, Morant might be the first college basketball player in this century to be a top five draft pick coming from a college team that has made less than 100 NCAA tournament appearances.

Morant’s college serves as an apt metaphor for how overlooked he was as a high school prospect; per The Post and Courier, Morant only received scholarship offers from South Carolina State and Maryland Eastern Shore, and eventually got an offer from Murray State after a coach “stumbled upon him.”