After attending Xavier University where he played Golf, Jason Kokrak turned professional in 2008 shortly after his graduation. A two-time Ohio Amateur champion during his time at Xavier, Kokrak has established himself as a steady presence on the PGA Tour despite not having won a PGA Tour event at the time of this writing.

Jason Kokrak with an ace! The top of the leaderboard is getting crowded at Innisbrook.pic.twitter.com/CSGUm2ukvf — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 23, 2019

Kokrak has six professional wins outside the PGA tour but his best finishes at golf’s highest level have been two second and third place finishes to go with 21 top 10 finishes. While consistently fighting at the top of the pack, Kokrak has yet to achieve the ultimate success on golf’s toughest tour.

Jason Kokrak Career Earnings: How Much Has the Tour Pro Made?

Over the 196 events Jason Kokrak has played in over the course of his career, he has amassed a total career earnings of $9,883,237. Of the 196 events that Kokrak has played in, he has made the cut in 125 of them.

2016 was Kokrak’s best year to date as he finished second at the Northern Trust, followed by sixth and seventh place finishes at RBC Heritage and the Barclays. That year, Kokrak brought in a total of $1,934,250 in prize money, also the highest of his career to date.

Jason Kokrak College Career

Jason Kokrak posted one of the best collegiate golf careers at Xavier for their historically dominant program. After picking up a third-place finish in the A-10 tournament as a freshman, Kokrak was named the A-10 rookie of the year. He would go onto be named back to back A-10 performer of the year awards in 2005 and 2006 as he continued to improve the consistency of his game.

Jason Kokrak is on a roll and leads by 2 thanks to shots like this 🎯pic.twitter.com/BA8KK1Tiy0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 19, 2017

Speaking of consistency, Kokrak was the beacon of consistency and backbone for Xavier during his time in college. Leading the Muskateers in rounds shot under par in both his Junior and Senior seasons, Kokrak honed in on the raw skill he flashed early in his college career that saw him named the A-10 Rookie of the Year.