Jon Rahm’s Girlfriend, Kelley Cahill, Shows Off NFL Arm on Instagram Video

Jon Rahm’s girlfriend, Kelley Cahill, threw a perfect spiral as the golfer campaigned for a chance at playing in the NFL during the combine. Rahm posted an Instagram video featuring Cahill showing off her arm as he caught a touchdown pass at the TCU practice facility.

“NFL combine….sign us up! #nfl #nflcombine,” Rahm noted in the caption.

Rahm’s route running could use some work, but Cahill’s arm stole the show. Check out the two videos below as Rahm catches touchdown passes from Cahill.

Like Rahm, Cahill is an athlete and was part of the Arizona State track team when the couple initially met. Cahill threw the javelin and recorded a career-best 34.9m in 2013, per Arizona State athletics.

The couple enjoys playing sports together, but the intensity rose when the two battled on the tennis court. Cahill played tennis competitively through high school and was surprised to see Rahm was able to compete with her.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’” Cahill told the San Diego Tribune. “…He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since…We’ll keep it in our heads that I’m better at javelin. Because if there’s a very slight chance he can throw a javelin, I’ll just lose it.”

The Couple Became Engaged in June 2018 & Is Planning a Wedding in Spain

Rahm proposed to Cahill prior to the 2018 U.S. Open. The golfer noted to Golf.com that the couple is planning a small wedding in Spain, where Rahm is originally from.

“There is [a date we have in mind], but we’re trying to take it slow and keep it pretty small, to be honest,” Rahm explained to Golf.com. “We’re really thinking of doing a small ceremony in Spain just because a lot of my family members can’t fly all the way to the U.S. and vice versa, where a lot of her family members can’t go all the way to the Spain. So, we’re thinking we’ll do something small in Spain and then a couple months later do a ceremony in the U.S.”

Rahm noted he helped design the engagement ring, which you can check out by scrolling through the photos below.

“She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted,” Rahm noted to Golf Channel. “I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

While the two are still engaged, Rahm explained their relationship already feels like that of a married couple.

“For our relationship, we started dating in college,” Rahm said, per Golf Channel. “We moved in after six months, and we’ve been living together for two years already. I think we acted and both felt like a married couple already. We felt like being official in that sense, so it really hasn’t changed much in that sense.”